ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Merion Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Man draws prison for shooting off-duty West Norriton cop during Norristown disturbance

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least a decade in prison for shooting and injuring an off-duty West Norriton police officer during a disturbance in Norristown. Otis James Kendrick Jr., 19, of the 900 block of East Church Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with the Nov. 10, 2021, incident at East Airy and Penn streets in Norristown.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury

Former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in Fanta Bility death

MEDIA COURTHOUSE — Three former Sharon Hill police officers each pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside an Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27, 2021. Ex-officers Devon Smith, 34, Sean Patrick Dolan, 25, and Brian...
SHARON HILL, PA
Mercury

Chester County honors American veterans for their heroism, valor

KENNETT SQUARE — In wake of endless sacrifice, America celebrated the men and women who served the nation in the U.S. military on Friday in recognition of Veterans Day. “On Veterans Day, we thank all those who have served and protected this great country,” said Chief William Holdsworth of the Kennett Square Police Department.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Military speakers highlight Lower Gwynedd ceremony to honor veterans

LOWER GWYNEDD — For the tenth consecutive year, Lower Gwynedd Township held its ceremony honoring, and thanking, those courageous men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. Significantly, the ceremony commenced at the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year – commemorating the time, day and year fighting in World War I ended in 1918.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Reading’s Purple Heart Trail dedicated during Veterans Day ceremony

The new Purple Heart Trail in Reading, which runs from the city’s gateway to Veterans Grove in City Park, was dedicated Friday during the Veterans Day ceremony for Berks County. A Purple Heart monument was completed in August in Veterans Grove, and the trail dedication was the second phase...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy