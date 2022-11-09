Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Trio of Republican Latinas says Biden's border blunders will land them three Texas border districts
AUSTIN, Texas — Three conservative Hispanic women in Texas are poised to make history on Election Day and snatch up three congressional districts on the Mexican border that have traditionally bled blue. The “Triple Threat" — Monica De La Cruz, Rep. Mayra Flores, and Cassy Garcia — seek to...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May
AsBeto O’Rourke is considering his next step after losing to Governor Greg Abbott for Texas Governor, he hinted his wife may be the next one to enter politics. While talking to supporters as the results were announced in El Paso, O’Rourke said:
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
‘We brought the U.S. Flag’ migrants after marching across the Rio Grande with flags
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On October 31, around 12:20 p.m. a group of migrants marched across the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso carrying flags. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an agent was assaulted with a flag pole and agents then initiated crowd control measures. “These measures included the use of the […]
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
straightarrownews.com
Cuellar wins Texas border district race, beats Garcia
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will continue to hold the 28th Congressional District seat he’s held for 18 years. He has defeated Republican challenger Cassy Garcia in a closely contested race the GOP had hoped would result in a flip. Cuellar isn’t a typical Democrat. He’s pro-life, believes President Joe...
Abbott says, "Beto has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success."
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
