Mary Sue Devers Holt
(Age 75, of Adams, TN) Graveside service will be Monday November 14th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Tim Brumfield
(Age 47, of Sharon Grove) Funeral service will be Sunday November 13th at 2pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Bivins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Alice Alesha Davis Mimms
(Age 45, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday November 12th at 12nonn at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Annie Collins
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be at a later date in Lewisburg Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Earl Lamb
(Age 78, of Madisonville Rd) Funeral service will be Monday November 14th at 12noon at New Covenant of Grace Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
David C. Edgett
(Age 83, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Friday November 18th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Todd County woman injured in early morning accident
A Todd County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Greenville Road in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 23-year old Saleena Bolen of Elkton was northbound in rainy conditions in the 13000 block of Greenville Road when she went off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and flipped twice.
Todd Central honors veterans with annual program
Veterans, active-duty military personnel, students and the public filled the gym at Todd County Central High School Friday morning to honor those who have served at their annual Veterans Day program. Veterans from Todd County had breakfast at the school and then followed the 101st Airborne Honor Guard in marching...
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
HS Football Preview/Schedule
Tonight, The Hopkinsville Tigers travel to Russellville to battle The Logan Co. Cougars in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Logan Co. won the regular season contest 49 to 28 behind a strong rushing game. Senior Ryan Rayno rushed for 202 of Logan Co.’s 343 yards on the ground. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about The Cougars…
Colonels Season Showed Positives Heading Into Offseason
It is no secret that ending your season with a 54-16 loss sucks. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth and certainly does not leave the best impression in peoples minds. However, it does not reflect that progress nor the returning mindset and talent of a team. Christian County...
Tigers end their season on the road Friday night with a 21 to 7 loss to Logan Co.
The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their football season come to a close Friday night with a 21 to 7 loss to Logan Co in the second round of the 4A playoffs. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. Other scores:. Class A. Crittenden Co. 33 Bethlehem 20. Class 2A. Mayfield 49...
Greenville woman killed in single vehicle accident
A Greenville woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on KY 181 South in Greenville. It happened about 9:30 a.m. and Greenville police say 82-year old Bessie Milam of Greenville ran of off the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at...
Details released on downtown accident involving officer
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Wednesday morning that injured three people, including a Hopkinsville police officer. The report from HPD says Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street and said he was looking at information on the call he was headed to and did not see until it was too late that the light at East Seventh Street had turned red.
College Basketball Roundup
(Lexington, KY) — College basketball returns tonight. Number-4 Kentucky hosts 1-and-0 Duquesne, Pre-Game coverage will begin on 98.7 Lite FM at 4:30 pm. Vanderbilt welcomes Southern Miss to Nashville. The 0-and-1 Cardinals look to bounce back from their upset loss to Bellarmine tomorrow when they host Wright State. Number-11 Tennessee travels to a neutral site, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to take on Colorado Sunday.
Visit Hopkinsville receives awards at state conference
Visit Hopkinsville received several awards for its ‘Batter Capital of the World’ campaign Thursday night at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s Traverse Awards. Director Brooke Jung says their team claimed the distinction of the most innovative and received gold awards for overall marketing campaign and lodge cast iron skillets.
College Basketball Update
WKU Opens Season at Eastern Kentucky Thursday Night. WKU Hilltopper Basketball will officially be underway with its season on Thursday night as it takes on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky., at 6 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on ESPN+. WKU defeated Montevallo 93-65 and Georgetown College 88-68. EKU opened its season with a 137-52 win over Miami (OH)-Middletown on Monday night at home. You can listen to it live with Pre-Game beginning at 5:30 on Newsradio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP.
Voice of Democracy, Patriot Pen essay winners honor, celebrate veterans with readings
The winners for the local Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contest read their winning pieces Friday morning, in celebration and honor of local veterans for Veteran’s Day. This year the pool of students taking place in the contest was bigger than ever, as students from surrounding school...
Man served with warrants for pursuit, auto theft
Several warrants, including ones for a pursuit and theft of a vehicle, were served Saturday morning at the Christian County against a California man. One alleges that on September 1, 33-year old Patrick Boston of Fresno, California got inside a pickup that had been left running outside a Circle K on Lafayette Road and drove away.
Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal DUI crash in Todd County
A jury trial ended Thursday in Todd Circuit County Circuit Court with a Hopkinsville man getting a life sentence in connection with a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. The jury found 45-year old Billy Jo Faughn of Hopkinsville guilty of murder and DUI and Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says the jury agreed to a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
