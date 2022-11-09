Read full article on original website
Related
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Stereogum
Keith Levene, The Clash And P.I.L. Co-Founding Guitarist, Dead At 65
Keith Levene, who co-founded the Clash and was an original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was confirmed by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reports that Levene died of liver cancer. He was 65. An influential guitarist,...
Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65
Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founder member of both the Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at the age of 65. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk , leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music. His influence on...
Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65
Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
‘Sands of Iwo Jima’ Cast Avoided John Wayne ‘at All Costs’ After Spending a Night With Him
John Wayne earned his first Oscar nomination with 'Sands of Iwo Jima,' where after spending nights with his co-stars, they started to avoid him at all costs.
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
IGN
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71
Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Comments / 5