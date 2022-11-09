ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Stereogum

Keith Levene, The Clash And P.I.L. Co-Founding Guitarist, Dead At 65

Keith Levene, who co-founded the Clash and was an original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was confirmed by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reports that Levene died of liver cancer. He was 65. An influential guitarist,...
The Guardian

Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65

Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founder member of both the Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at the age of 65. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk , leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music. His influence on...
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...

