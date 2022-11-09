Georgia Southern Extra: Eagles football team is .500 in tight games so far this season

The Georgia Southern football team, after a 52-point season-opening victory over FCS Morgan State, has played eight games through last week that were one-score contests in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles were 4-4 in those games. Georgia Southern won four games by margins of three, 11, seven and five points. GS lost four by differences of 14, four, eight and seven points.

"This is a team that's learning how to be in each and every game," said Georgia Southern's first-year head coach Clay Helton, whose squad (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) visits Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 SBC) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday in a game moved from ESPNU to ESPN2. "They've put themselves in every game. That was not the case last year."

Georgia Southern went 3-9, 2-6 SBC in 2021 under former head coach Chad Lunsford (1-3 start) and former interim head coach Kevin Whitley, now the assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach, for the final eight games.

Those Eagles won games by five, 26 and eight points. They lost by margins of 32, 35, eight, three, 27, seven, 20, 17 and 24 points.

Georgia Southern had a golden opportunity to earn win No. 6 this season last Saturday at Paulson Stadium, where it was 3-0 this campaign. However, South Alabama rallied from deficits of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first quarter and 31-17 in the third quarter. The Jaguars (7-2, 4-1 SBC) scored the last 21 points of the game and took their first lead with the final touchdown for a 38-31 victory.

Helton said Monday that coaches have to get players "to understand there can't be a lull, there can't be a lax (moment). In this league, because the teams are so good, they're so competitive that you have to keep that hammer down and keep playing highly efficient, well-executed football."

You hear him knocking

Anthony Wilson is far from the biggest player on the field, but when the Georgia Southern safety makes tackles, they're some of the biggest hits — as TV commentators have noted.

Wilson, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt junior for Georgia Southern, said his physical play started early in his career.

"Just growing up, my dad (Anthony Wilson) would always tell me heart over height, just having that mindset," Wilson said on Oct. 31. "It's all about your mindset. That's what I pride myself in."

Wilson was a standout two-way player in his native Columbia, S.C., which allowed him to both dish it out and take it as a defender and running back.

"It really just comes down to your want-to, going out there and having the confidence to believe in yourself," he said.

Wilson was an All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention selection in 2020 when he started 11 of 12 games, and third team in 2021, when he started all 12 games. Wilson played a team-high 762 snaps on defense along with 31 more on special teams.

He led the team in tackles (78) and passes broken up (nine). He also made the Honor Roll in the fall of 2021 for a grade-point average of 3.00 or greater. He made the Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll for 2019-20.

This season, Wilson is second on the team in solo tackles (37), assisted (28) and total tackles (65.0). He has three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three pass break-ups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

GS coach Clay Helton said he's not surprised by Wilson's production.

"He's one of those players that you can't tell the difference between practice and the game," Helton said on Oct. 31. "When he steps on the field, it's the same speed, it's the same execution. He has a sense of pride about his play that I think is an example for others to follow. Then he carries that over into the game."

Helton noted Wilson's statistics in wins over James Madison (six solo, five assisted tackles, one TFL, one sack, one interception) and Old Dominion (two solo, six assisted, one PBU).

"Yes, I would love to have 12 Anthony Wilsons and put him everywhere," Helton said. "He has a workmanlike demeanor, a physical demeanor, and he plays big in big situations. He's one of the big reasons we sit here in November with an opportunity not only to grow as a football team, but really to have the opportunity for postseason play."

GS among Sun Belt league leaders

Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference statistics through Wednesday:

Scoring offense: first, 36.2 points per game

Scoring defense: 13 of 14 teams, 31.2 ppg

Total yards: 1. 480.2 ypg

Yards allowed: 14. 484.6 ypg

Rushing offense: 7. 148.9 ypg

Rushing defense: 14. 223.0 ypg

Passing offense: 1. 331.3 ypg

Passing defense: 13. 261.6 ypg

Fewest sacks allowed: 1. 3

Sacks by: 12. 15

First downs: 1. 26.0 average per game

First downs allowed: 14. 24.2 average

Third-down conversions: 1. 75 of 142, 52.8%

Third-down defense: 11. 50 of 121, 41.3%

Fewest penalty yards: 3. 45.1 ypg (44 for 406 in nine games)

Opponents' most penalty yards: 1. 70.8 ypg (72 for 637)

Passing yards: 1. Kyle Vantrease, 331.3 ypg

Scoring leaders: 3. Alex Raynor, 8.7 ppg

Scoring by kickers: 1. Raynor, 8.7 ppg (39 of 40 PAT; 13 of 15 FGA; 78 points)

Scoring by TDs: 3. Jalen White 7.6 ppg (11 TDs; 10 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 PAT conversion run; 68 points)

Tackles: 3. Marques Watson-Trent 9.0 tpg (34 solo, 47 assisted, 81 total)

Passes defended: 3. Derrick Canteen 1.13 average (nine pass break-ups in eight games).

They said it

"It's a great feeling not to see Levi Lewis. That dude is a dog."

— Georgia Southern sixth-year defensive end Dillon Springer on former Louisiana star quarterback Levi Lewis, who after five seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns now is in the Canadian Football League.

"I've done a little bit of research on him, ever since I began being a full-time punter. ... I know not only myself but a lot of punters look up to what he was able to do and try to be even better. It was great researching him and getting to know how he went about things and how he did in his career. ... He's definitely up there. He's one of the all-time greats."

— Georgia Southern punter Anthony Beck II, on the death on Nov. 3 of Ray Guy, the Georgia native (Swainsboro), former Thomson High School star and member of both the College Football Hall of Fame (Southern Miss) and Pro Football Hall of Fame (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders). Beck is a nominee for the Ray Guy Award as college football's best punter.

BASKETBALL

Seasons open for women, men

The Eagles women's basketball team coached by Anita Howard started hot with a 31-2 run en route to a 99-47 season-opening win over Allen on Monday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.

The 99 points scored are the second-most in a season opener in school history, behind the 101-66 win over Tift in the very first intercollegiate game played by Georgia Southern women's basketball against Tift College in 1974.

Georgia Southern shot 60% from the floor in the first quarter and finished the period with a 34-8 lead, holding the Yellowjackets to just two field goals from the floor. The Eagles took a 56-20 advantage into halftime.

The men's season opener was a different story. Host San Jose State won 63-48 on Tuesday night over the Eagles, who were freezing cold from the floor — except for at the free-throw line, where they were 14 of 14.

GS made 15 of 56 field-goal attempts (26.8%) and 4 of 15 3-point attempts (26.7%).

Andrei Savrasov led GS with 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting and pulled down six rebounds. Tai Strickland finished with 11 points and five boards, while Jalen Finch collected 10 points, including all six of his free-throw attempts.

MEN'S SOCCER

Murphy steps down as coach

Georgia Southern announced on Nov. 4 that veteran men's soccer coach John Murphy will step down to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Eagles were 1-14-1 overall, 0-8 to finish last of nine teams in the Sun Belt Conference. They were 0-6 at home, 1-8-1 on the road. The team did not improve on its 2021 record of 4-12-1; 3-4-1 at home, 1-8 on the road.

"I can't thank John Murphy and his staff enough for the hard work and the effort put in over the past seven seasons with our men's soccer program," Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said in a press release. "A national search will begin immediately and we are confident that there will be significant interest in our position."

Luis Vega, who began his GS coaching career as an assistant coach in January 2021, will serve as the interim head coach for the Eagles.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz