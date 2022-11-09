Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
und.com
Irish Dominate In 5-0 NCAA Tournament Win Over Omaha
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – No 1 seed Notre Dame (15-2-3) battled both Omaha (7-8-6) and snow flurries in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, and kicked off the Big Dance with a big 5-0 victory. The win is Notre Dame’s 15th on the year, which marks the most in a season for Doug & Lisa Jones Family head coach Nate Norman.
und.com
Notre Dame, Cal clash in St. Louis Citi Shamrock Classic
Saturday is significant for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, and it’s not just because she will showcase her top-10 basketball program in the first ever women’s college basketball game televised on NBC. The No. 9 Irish (1-0) are set to take on Cal (1-0)...
und.com
GAME 2 PREVIEW: PENGUINS VS IRISH
GAME 2(RV) NOTRE DAME VS YOUNGSTOWN ST. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The (RV) Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (1-0) is back at it inside Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, when they look to make it a perfect opening week with Youngtown State (2-0) coming to town. Tip is set for 4 p.m. ET, on RSN. To check what channel the game is on in your area, click here.
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Navy
By halftime, Notre Dame’s offense had exceeded its output from six of its first nine games. The Fighting Irish special teams’ units again shined in multiple facets. And the defense helped Notre Dame construct a large enough halftime advantage – 35-13 – to withstand Navy’s ball-control, rally attempt in the second half.
und.com
Notre Dame to honor Patricia McAdams ahead of Merrimack contest
At the midway point of Notre Dame’s home contest against Merrimack on Dec. 10, the Irish will take a moment to honor the life and legacy of Patricia McAdams, who served as the Lead Volunteer for the women’s basketball team for 30 years. McAdams, a native of Philadelphia,...
und.com
Irish come up short against Louisville
While Notre Dame posted nine individual wins on Friday, the Irish fell to 10th-ranked Louisville in both the men’s and women’s meets to kick off the 2022-23 home slate. The men’s final score was 172-128, while the women were topped 191-109. For the second consecutive meet, both...
und.com
Irish Compete for a Trip to NCAA Championships at Great Lakes Regional
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame cross country team is ready to head to the NCAA Great Lakes Regional on Friday November 11 after a successful trip to the ACC Championships. The Irish are coming off an incredible finish from individual ACC Champion Carter Solomon (22:55.9) and a...
und.com
Irish Host Florida State on Senior Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action this Friday in Purcell Pavilion as they take on the Florida State Seminoles for the second time this season. Friday, Nov. 11 – Notre Dame vs. Florida State – 6:30 p.m. (ACCNX | Live Stats)...
und.com
Diabetes Never Became An Obstacle For Irish Legacy Ron Powlus III
Four days in the hospital, three of them nights in the Intensive Care Unit. Nine-year-old Ron Powlus III wasn’t sure what was wrong; at the time, nobody in his family knew. Nor did any medical personnel. But a genuinely unquenchable thirst – hundreds of ounces of water per day...
und.com
Irish Fall to Florida State in Five Set Thriller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped a close five set match to Florida State in Purcell on Friday Nov. 11 (18-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-14, 10-15). The Irish were led by Lucy Trump with 17 kills, followed by Phyona Schrader with 11 kills and a .562 kill percentage. Clare Delaplane posted 10 kills tonight and Hattie Monson chipped in 19 digs for the Irish.
und.com
#18 Irish Top #3 Michigan In Overtime Thriller
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 18 Irish hockey program earned the weekend split against third-ranked Michigan with a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday night. Trailing by two goals at the end of the first period, the University of Notre Dame battled back to score three unanswered goals in the win.
und.com
Hockey Drops Friday Contest To #3 Michigan
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 18th-ranked University of Notre Dame fell to No. 3 University of Michigan, 5-1, Friday night in their first home loss of the season. The Irish found themselves down early as a cross checking penalty went against the home team and its penalty kill unit went to work. Less than a minute later a Wolverine shot got a piece of pipe before being redirected back into the net for the 1-0 score.
und.com
Irish Ride Strong First Half to Victory Over Navy
BALTIMORE, Md. – The University of Notre Dame football team rode a strong first half performance to a 35-32 victory over the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. The win is the Irish’s fifth consecutive over Navy as Notre Dame improves to 7-3 this season. Drew...
und.com
(RV) Irish Battle Back in 79-76 Thriller over Radford
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – What a test it was for the (RV) Notre Dame men’s basketball team (1-0) and what a thrill ride it was for the Fighting Irish faithful watching along in the 2022-23 season opener on Thursday night. The Irish battled back down nine against Radford (0-2) in the second half to pull ahead after a Cormac Ryan driving layup with 9.5 seconds on the clock.
Comments / 0