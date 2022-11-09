NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 18th-ranked University of Notre Dame fell to No. 3 University of Michigan, 5-1, Friday night in their first home loss of the season. The Irish found themselves down early as a cross checking penalty went against the home team and its penalty kill unit went to work. Less than a minute later a Wolverine shot got a piece of pipe before being redirected back into the net for the 1-0 score.

