ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Irish Dominate In 5-0 NCAA Tournament Win Over Omaha

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – No 1 seed Notre Dame (15-2-3) battled both Omaha (7-8-6) and snow flurries in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, and kicked off the Big Dance with a big 5-0 victory. The win is Notre Dame’s 15th on the year, which marks the most in a season for Doug & Lisa Jones Family head coach Nate Norman.
OMAHA, NE
und.com

Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Navy

By halftime, Notre Dame’s offense had exceeded its output from six of its first nine games. The Fighting Irish special teams’ units again shined in multiple facets. And the defense helped Notre Dame construct a large enough halftime advantage – 35-13 – to withstand Navy’s ball-control, rally attempt in the second half.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish come up short against Louisville

While Notre Dame posted nine individual wins on Friday, the Irish fell to 10th-ranked Louisville in both the men’s and women’s meets to kick off the 2022-23 home slate. The men’s final score was 172-128, while the women were topped 191-109. For the second consecutive meet, both...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Fall to Florida State in Five Set Thriller

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped a close five set match to Florida State in Purcell on Friday Nov. 11 (18-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-14, 10-15). The Irish were led by Lucy Trump with 17 kills, followed by Phyona Schrader with 11 kills and a .562 kill percentage. Clare Delaplane posted 10 kills tonight and Hattie Monson chipped in 19 digs for the Irish.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
und.com

Irish Host Florida State on Senior Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action this Friday in Purcell Pavilion as they take on the Florida State Seminoles for the second time this season. Friday, Nov. 11 – Notre Dame vs. Florida State – 6:30 p.m. (ACCNX | Live Stats)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
und.com

Notre Dame, Cal clash in St. Louis Citi Shamrock Classic

Saturday is significant for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, and it’s not just because she will showcase her top-10 basketball program in the first ever women’s college basketball game televised on NBC. The No. 9 Irish (1-0) are set to take on Cal (1-0)...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Two Irish Pick Up All-ACC Honors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Fighting Irish men’s soccer program had two of its members receive recognition for their play this season by ACC coaches, as junior Daniel Russo was named Third Team All-ACC and freshman KK Baffour was selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Russo leads the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Prince Kollie Keeps A Special Veteran In Mind This Weekend

The car rides, perhaps, are too many to count. Their impact today, then, far too significant to quantify. Four hundred miles, one way, from the parking lot of David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tennessee, to Ohio State University. Make that more than nine hours each direction and well beyond...
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Irish Ride Strong First Half to Victory Over Navy

BALTIMORE, Md. – The University of Notre Dame football team rode a strong first half performance to a 35-32 victory over the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. The win is the Irish’s fifth consecutive over Navy as Notre Dame improves to 7-3 this season. Drew...
BALTIMORE, MD
und.com

Notre Dame to honor Patricia McAdams ahead of Merrimack contest

At the midway point of Notre Dame’s home contest against Merrimack on Dec. 10, the Irish will take a moment to honor the life and legacy of Patricia McAdams, who served as the Lead Volunteer for the women’s basketball team for 30 years. McAdams, a native of Philadelphia,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy