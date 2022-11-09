ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pay suspension, tax relief: Four statewide ballot questions pass by large margins

By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NEzR_0j51mKoo00

The four Georgia statewide questions holding down the end of the Nov. 8 ballot passed by wide margins.

The state constitutional amendment that suspends compensation for public office holders — including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, insurance commissioner, agricultural, labor commissioner, and any member of the General Assembly — indicted for a felony garnered nearly 89% approval.

Big Questions:Statewide ballot questions can be real head-scratchers. Here's what Georgians need to know

Georgia election 2022 live updates:Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams to secure re-election

FINAL:2022 Georgia Election Results

The constitutional amendment allowing for temporary property tax relief for disaster-damaged properties received a thumbs up from nearly 92% of the electorate.

Statewide tax exemptions for family-owned dairy and egg farms as well as on certain types of timber equipment passed by 59% and 76.47%, respectively.

About 100,000 fewer total votes were cast for the statewide questions than for statewide office holders — but they showed the largest intersection of bipartisan support.

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red

Two years ago, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992, and the Peach State elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in runoffs. Last Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection in a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams by a wider margin than in 2018, leading the GOP to […] The post Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia Constitution drew the strongest support. A constitutional […] The post Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Georgia midterm results prove some voters have no clue

The 2022 midterm elections aren’t over yet. A number of key races that will determine which party controls Congress remain too close to call as vote-counting continues. The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff, while controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the Georgia midterm results prove that some voters have no clue, and vote against their own best interests.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia

It was called the Hope Act. In 2019, the Georgia Legislature passed and the governor signed a law allowing medical patients access to cannabis oil. The law was strict: According to rules of a newly established Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, six private companies — with support of local governments — would be chosen […] The post Growing mistrust instead of cannabis in Georgia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Muslim women make Georgia history

State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Young voters’ turnout more than doubles in Georgia election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Tuesday’s Georgia midterm reported a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers. More than 200,000 voters in that age group cast their ballots early. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted. Students said they were encouraged...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaciviccircle.org

Republicans win Georgia state offices

From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DHS: 26 Community Organizations to Receive State of Hope Funding

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced the newest batch of State of Hope sites. The 26 selected sites will receive technical assistance and funding from DHS’ Division of Family and Children Services to invest in safety nets that ensure Georgia’s children and families are safe, thriving, and full of hope.
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy