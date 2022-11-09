Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
Popculture
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
Popculture
Dr. Phil Discusses New 3-Part Jeffery Dahmer Special: 'This Is a Sadistic, Cold Killer' (Exclusive)
This week on the Dr. Phil show, famed clinical psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw will spend three special episodes breaking down the truth behind the crimes of notorious serial killer Jefferey Dahmer. Viewers will get to hear from victims of Dahmer who escaped alive, as well as the sister of one of Dahmer's victims who did not survive his encounter with the heinous murderer. He also will reveal a previously unseen interview with Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer.
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Popculture
Demi Moore and Boyfriend Break Up
Demi Moore is single again. The actress and her boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm, have called it quits. Moore, 60, and Humm, 45, dated for less than a year. Humm and Moore were first seen together publicly at Paris Fashion Week in March. Us Weekly confirmed they were dating the following month. However, on Monday, the magazine confirmed they are no longer an item.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
Popculture
'Hollywood Hillbillies' Star Delores 'Mema' Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, who starred on the Reelz Channel reality series Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. She was 76. Hughes, affectionately known as "Mema" on the series, died of heart failure in a hospital in Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, her manager David Weintraub told TMZ. Hughes' family also shared the sad...
Popculture
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Calls out Family Friends Using Her Image for Merchandise, Questionable Charity
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily has taken to social media to call out family friends for using the late bounty hunter's image for merchandise and a questionable charity. In a post on Instagram, Cecily shared an image from Beth Chapman Memorial Inc., which was started following Chapman's death in 2019. "Have you ever donated to Beth Chapman Memorial Inc? If so you should ask where your money is," Cecily wrote. "According to the California Secretary of State, on 7/6/22 They closed their office in Merced and moved to a mail forwarding address in Sacramento."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional. About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Goes on Vacation With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher
Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life. According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old model, who recently divorced Tom Brady, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's kids, Benjamin and Vivan, were also with them at Kijo in Provincia de Puntarenas.
Popculture
'70s Rock Legend Nik Turner Dead at 82
Nik Turner, the multi-instrumentalist and member of the space rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. He was 82. Tuner died on Thursday, Nov. 10, his family announced on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer's Ex Accused of Shady Dealing
Leah Messer's ex Jaylan Mobley might have gotten himself into some hot water. According to InTouch Weekly, Mobley "pocketed" money that the Teen Mom star gave him for the down payment on the house that they formerly shared together. Following their breakup, they reportedly agreed that Messer would be the one to remain at the residence.
Popculture
Kelly Rowland Faces Fear of Claustrophobia in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip
Kelly Rowland is facing her fears by taking a ride on an abandoned mine. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Meta series Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans which features the Destiny's Child star. The clip shows Rowland on a virtual mine ride to face her fear of claustrophobia. She is on edge as she's not sure what to expect since it's dark and empty.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Dead: Did Singer Have a Will?
The fate of Aaron Carter's estate will be passed on to the State of California after the late pop singer reportedly died without a will. Carter tragically passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the age of 34 of unknown reasons, leaving behind his 11-month-old Prince, who now may stand to inherit his father's wealth.
Popculture
Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Caylee's Death in First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is reiterating a familiar story in her new on-camera interview about her daughter Caylee's death. Anthony is speaking out publicly for the first time in years on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which premieres later this month on Peacock. According to a report by PEOPLE, Anthony blames her father, George Anthony for her daughter's death in the new interview.
Popculture
Candace Cameron Bure's 'Full House' Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Feud
JoJo Siwa has the support of Full House star Jodie Sweetin after calling out Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments about "traditional marriage." After Siwa became one of several public figures to criticize the Full House actress for comments she made about the Great American Family network in a recent WSJ Magazine profile, Bure's on-screen sister took to the comments of Siwa's Instagram post calling out Bure.
Popculture
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
