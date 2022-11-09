ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Terry Sanford basketball’s Miya Giles-Jones commits to Division I program

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ8Vu_0j51mGHu00

Terry Sanford’s Miya Giles-Jones, one of the top high school girls basketball players in Fayetteville, has committed to play collegiately at Northeastern.

Giles-Jones, a double-double machine as a 6-foot wing for the Bulldogs, announced her decision Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. East Carolina, Elon, Howard, North Carolina Central, Rutgers, Temple and UNCW were among the schools interested in Giles-Jones.

Giles-Jones, who shared player of the year honors in the All American Conference as a junior, was named the District 4 player of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

She averaged 19.4 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs (30-1), who swept the AAC titles before losing in the NCHSAA 3A East Regional final to eventual state champion Northwood. She had 27 double-doubles last season, including 13 in the final 14 games.

BEST OF THE BEST:Which high school athletes could be Fayetteville's best in 2022-23?

LOOKING BACK:Fayetteville nabs 11 postseason high school basketball awards

Giles-Jones has won the district player of the year award in two of her three seasons. She was the 2020 District 4 Player of the Year after E.E. Smith secured a spot in the 3-A state championship. The Golden Bulls were declared co-state champions that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northeastern, located in Boston, competes as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. The Huskies are coached by Bridgette Mitchell, who is entering her second season with the program.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
Centre Daily

HBCU Football Featured Games of Week 11

Football season is dwindling down as we come up on one of the last weeks of the regular season. Week 11 will be critical to some teams regarding their post-season hopes and conference rankings. For the CIAA (Chowan vs. Fayetteville State) and the SIAC (Benedict vs. Tuskegee), tomorrow is the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

(3) Seventy-First knocks off (14) J.H. Rose, 28-20

Fayetteville, N.C. — The 3-seed Seventy-First Falcons knocked the reigning Eastern regional champion J.H. Rose Rampants out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win on Thursday. After a field goal put J.H. Rose ahead early, Seventy-First star running back Anthony Quinn Jr. got his night started with a 54-yard run that set up a touchdown run by quarterback DeAndre Nance.
GREENVILLE, NC
HBCU Gameday

Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs

Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

East Bladen Basketball Has Eagle Madness

ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen’s basketball teams held their ‘Eagle Madness’ fundraiser Thursday night that included several skill contests. Senior Karli Priest bombed in eight 3-point shots in 30 seconds to win the girls 3-point competition. Senior Yontee Dobson fired in seven 3-pointers in 30 seconds to take 1st place in the boys long-range event.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
getnews.info

E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023. The National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends, Inc. (NAEESAF) and The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame (EES SHOF) are proud to announce the second annual class of inductees into the E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame. The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame was established August 9, 2021, with the mission to recognize the noteworthy achievements and contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches, school staff, and volunteers who donated extraordinary amounts of time and talent to the E.E. Smith athletic program.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Metronet Names Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Metronet today named Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs. Whitfield joins the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider from Fayetteville, N.C., where he served as Assistant City Manager. As Assistant City Manager, Whitfield was key in developing relationships and coalitions with stakeholders including elected officials, private industry, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and diverse populations throughout Fayetteville and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005634/en/ Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Metronet’s Director of Government Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force

Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
BLADENBORO, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy