Nixa, MO

Nixa, Ozark vote down tax issues during Tuesday's election

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Tuesday gave voters the chance to voice their opinions on more than who should be state auditor, represent them in the state legislature or on a national level — some also had the opportunity to vote on tax issues. Nixa, Ozark and Strafford all asked residents about taxes that would fund public safety.

Nixa votes down city sales tax to fund parks, police projects

Nixa residents voted against a 1% city sales tax that would have funded public safety and recreation.

The tax would have gone toward hiring more police officers, building a larger police headquarters, and building a large indoor sports complex, according to the City of Nixa. Tuesday, a little more than half of Nixa voters said "no" to the tax.

According to Matt Crouse, director of parks and recreation in Nixa, the indoor complex would have helped mitigate some of the space concerns they face now with the 20-year-old community center.

"We will continue to operate and offer our programming, but as we grow, we may see some sizing limits and some inability to grow some programs because they've reached the maximum capacity that we're able to serve," Crouse said.

Crouse said that if the facilities cannot expand, the department may have to implement a program cap, limiting the number of people who can participate in certain sports.

Question: Shall the City of Nixa, Missouri, impose a general city sales tax of one percent (1%) to fund public safety and recreation?

Yes: 4,039 votes (47.97%)

No: 4,381 votes (52.03%)

Ozark votes down tax to hire more police, purchase more patrol cars

By a larger margin, voters in Ozark rejected a 2.375% local use tax that would have funded public safety operations.

The tax would have applied to purchases made outside the county, such as online purchases from out-of-state vendors. Revenue would have been used to hire additional police officers, build a new public safety center and purchase new patrol cars and other equipment, according to the City of Ozark.

Question: Shall the City of Ozark, Missouri, impose a local use tax for public safety purposes at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.375%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?

Yes: 2,571 votes (39.94%)

No: 3,866 votes (60.06%)

Strafford approves sales tax to fund law enforcement

Meanwhile, two-thirds of Strafford voters approved a city sales tax that would fund law enforcement. The city sales tax will be three-quarters of a percent.

According to a City of Strafford newsletter, the sales tax will be used to "adjust pay to attract and retain exception personnel," and will fund police staff and operations.

Question: Shall the City of Strafford, Missouri, impose a city sales tax of three-fourths of one percent (3/4%) to fund law enforcement?

Yes: 501 votes (66.36%)

No: 254 votes (33.64%)

NOT PART OF THE HERD
3d ago

they keep asking for tax hikes. They will keep asking every election no matter if they get it or not at some point enough is enough. we all have to budget our bills so can they.

