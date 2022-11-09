Control of school boards holds intrigue in many down-ballot races in Jackson area

While down-ballot races may not have gotten the lion’s share of attention Tuesday night, voters turned out across Central Mississippi to weigh in on a multitude of offices.

In the Madison County School District races, Ken McCoy won District 1 with 2,633 votes (53%), defeating Jason Dean with 2,291 votes.

In District 2, William Grissett overwhelmed Rylon Thompson with 3,356 votes (66%) to 1,740.

In the Rankin County School Board races, David Wayne Dyess took District 2 with 3,123 votes, followed by Linda Marie Braddy with 2,086.

In Rankin County District 4, Liza McKinion had 3,896 votes (62%), followed by Theda Lynette Courtney with 2,407.

Circuit Court Judge District Seven-One

In Hinds County, incumbent Adrienne Wooten won her election with 69% of the vote, getting 5,756 votes and defeated David Linzey, who had 2,559 votes.

Wooten was first elected to the circuit court in 2018, after serving as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. Linzey is an assistant district attorney for Hinds County.

District 37 Special Election

In a special election to fill a vacant seat for District 37 of the Mississippi House of Representatives, Andy Boyd defeated David Chism 58% to 42%.

District 37 includes parts of West Point and Columbus, and then runs along the Alabama state line.

Boyd, a native of Columbus and graduate of Mississippi State University, worked in the insurance industry for nearly 30 years before accepting the position of executive director for the Frank P. Phillips YMCA.

Neither candidate has declared a party affiliation.

Court of Appeals Judge District Four Position One

In the nonpartisan election for the first position of the fourth district on the state court of appeals, incumbent Virginia Carlton defeated challenger Bruce Burton.

Carlton, who has served on the court of appeals since 2007, picked up 3,994 votes. Burton, who has been an attorney for more than two decades, had 2,586.

Chancery Court Judge District Five-Three

The nonpartisan three-way race for Hinds County Chancery Court Judge District Five-Three saw Tametrice E. Hodges win with 2,149 votes, followed by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with 1,946 and Damon R. Stevenson with 1,771.

Carpenter-Sanders is the Executive Director and General Counsel of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. Hodges is currently the assistant district attorney for Hinds County. Stevenson is a criminal defense, personal injury and family law attorney.

Circuit Court Judge District Seven-Two

In another Hinds County race, four candidates were running in an open race: Debra Gibbs collected 3,383 votes, followed by Wendy Wilson White with 2,140, Trent Walker with 1,390 and Bryan D. Guy with 835.

Gibbs is an attorney who currently serves as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. Guy, Walker and Wilson-White are all Jackson-based attorneys.

Circuit Court Judge District Two Place One

In District Two, on the Gulf Coast, incumbent Lisa Dodson fought off a challenge from Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen J. Maggio. Dodson was re-elected with 28,861 votes, compared to 18,126 for Maggio.

Dodson has been a circuit court judge since 2006. Maggio is currently a municipal judge in Bay St. Louis.

Circuit Court Judge District Three Place Two

In the north Mississippi circuit court District Three, incumbent J. Kelly Luther defeated Shirley Byers with Luther garnering 52.0% and Byers receiving 39.8%.

Luther has been a circuit court judge since 2014. Byers is an attorney in Holly Springs.

Circuit Court Judge District Five Place Two

In a five-way race for the circuit court seat in Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties, Doug Crosby came out on top with 2,304 votes, followed by Doug Evans with 893, Alan Lancaster with 602, Kasey Burney Young with 416 and Zachary Madison with 277.

They were all running to fill a spot on the bench that is opening.

Circuit Court Judge District Six-One

In a three-way race in the southwest portion of the state, Carmon Drake won out over Lydia Blackmon and Scott Pintard. Drake had 1,450, followed by Blackmon with 1.064 and Pintard with 461.

Blackmon owns and operates the Blackmon Law Office. Brooks Drake was elected Adams County Prosecutor in 2019. Pintard is an attorney at Pintard and Pintard law firm.

Circuit Court Judge District Six-Two

In the other seat from District Six, incumbent Debra Blackwell garnered 56% of the vote with 3,807 votes ahead of Timothy Blalock with 2,013 and Eileen Maher with 954.

Blackwell has been a circuit court judge since 2018. Blalock is a private-practice attorney. Maher is a judge on the Adams County Justice Court.

Circuit Court Judge District 19 Place Three

Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor defeated two opponents to win the only contested race for Circuit Court judge for Jackson, George and Greene counties.

Taylor collected 20,141 votes. Stephen Burrow had 10,968 votes and Shon Ellerby was third with 6,014 votes.

Burrow is a private-practice attorney and former Municipal Court Judge pro tem, acting mayor of Pascagoula and mayor pro tem. Ellerby is an assistant district attorney in the district. Taylor is a judge on the Ocean City Municipal Court.

Chancery Court Judge District 16 Place Two

In District 16, which includes Jackson, George, and Greene counties, Ashlee Cole ousted incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck. Cole had 21,589 votes to 15,475 for Hasbrouck.

Hasbrouck has served as chancery judge since 2019. Cole is a practicing attorney.

Circuit Court Judge District 16 Place One

District 16, which encompasses Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties, saw incumbent Jim Kitchens easily won re-election over challenger Chuck Easley in the 16th Circuit, Place 1 judge’s race.

Kitchens defeated Easley by a tally of 20,359 (62.4 percent) to 12,257 (37.6 percent).

Kitchens has been on the court since 2003. Easley is an attorney and former justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Circuit Court Judge District 16 Place Three

In a four-way open race in District 16, which encompasses Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha counties, Lee Ann Turner secured a spot in a Nov. 29 runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge, placing first.

Turner has 4,496 votes, while Charles Bruce Brown picked up 2,858 and Marty Haug with 2,668.

All vote totals were as of Wednesday afternoon.