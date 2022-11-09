ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Former Akron soccer star DeAndre Yedlin makes US men's national team World Cup roster

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4T8Y_0j51m8JL00

The University of Akron will be represented on the United States Men’s National Team in the 2022 World Cup.

The USMNT announced its roster in New York on ESPN on Wednesday and defender DeAndre Yedlin (Akron, 2011-12) was named to the prestigious squad. The US opens play at the World Cup in Qatar against Wales in Group B on Nov. 21.

Yedlin, 29, gives the Akron soccer program two former Zips on World Cup rosters. He joins Richie Laryea (Akron, 2014-15), who will play for the Canadian National Team.

Yedlin currently has 75 caps with the national team.

Akron coach Jared Embick, who was an assistant for Yedlin and head coach for Laryea, was all smiles when he heard the news.

“There’s a lot of pride for the program and it proves the college route is still a viable option,” Embick said. “DeAndre has done a fantastic job since he’s left. You always have pride when you have worked with anybody and they get to represent your country.”

As a sophomore, Yedlin played in 22 games (starting 21) recording four assists in the back for the Zips to earn All-Mid-American Conference honors.

As a freshman, he was named to the College Soccer News Freshman All-American and rated the No. 10 freshman in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.

After two seasons with Akron, he signed with the Seattle Sounders FC as the club’s first homegrown player and made his debut on March 2, 2013, against the Montreal Impact.

He was the first rookie to be named to the MLS All-Star team since 2005 (Michael Parkhurst, New England Revolution).

In 2014, he signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League before being sent to Sunderland on a loan. After 23 appearances, he was sold to Newcastle United.

Yedlin currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Richie Laryea's journey to Canadian national team took him from Akron to MLS to England

Laryea played for the Zips for two seasons at midfield. He was a third-team All-American in 2015 and started all 42 games at Akron and finished with four goals and three assists.

He was taken seventh in the 2016 MLS Draft by Orlando City and played there until he signed with Toronto FC in 2019.

In January, Nottingham Forest signed him to play before he returned to Toronto FC on loan in August.

A defender for Team Canada, Laryea has 32 caps and has started in 26 games. He has one goal and three assists.

Canada opens Group F play against Belgium on Nov. 23.

“There’s just an overwhelming sense of pride,” Embick said. “For what he did here for this program and how he can help players in the future. Those two are two great examples of many of the guys that have played here for us.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cn1RQ_0j51m8JL00

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Akron soccer star DeAndre Yedlin makes US men's national team World Cup roster

