ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tropical Storm Nicole: Heavy rain, strong winds expected across SC through Friday

By Joanna Johnson, Herald-Journal
Greenville News
Greenville News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAQQw_0j51lqaV00

The Upstate is expected to get heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Nicole travels across South Carolina before clearing out for the weekend.

The National Weather Service at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is forecasting heavier rainfall associated with Tropical Storm #Nicole to begin Thursday afternoon and evening across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.

"It's not going to get heavy until Thursday evening, and will continue through Friday afternoon or evening," said Rodney Hinson, a meteorologist with the NWS. "We are expecting two or three inches of rainfall across the area. There will be some pretty gusty winds for us, around the 20 to 30 mph range, nothing too bad for the area."

Tropical Storm Nicole: After making landfall in the Bahamas, Nicole will likely hit Florida as a hurricane

South Carolina coastline outlook

The NWS predicts there will be a risk for heavy rain and potential flooding Thursday evening along the South Carolina coastline. A high surf advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday and a tropical storm warning remains in effect.

Florida is bracing for the strongest impact as the storm travels its way toward the state's east coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4DUD_0j51lqaV00

The storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island, in the northwestern Bahamas at 11:55 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center .

According to AccuWeather, Tropical Storm Nicole had packing winds up to 70 mph Wednesday afternoon. It is expected that Tropical Storm Nicole will strengthen into a hurricane Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Tropical Storm Nicole: Heavy rain, strong winds expected across SC through Friday

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
live5news.com

Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites. Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate. “I’ve highlighted some...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy