The Upstate is expected to get heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Nicole travels across South Carolina before clearing out for the weekend.

The National Weather Service at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is forecasting heavier rainfall associated with Tropical Storm #Nicole to begin Thursday afternoon and evening across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.

"It's not going to get heavy until Thursday evening, and will continue through Friday afternoon or evening," said Rodney Hinson, a meteorologist with the NWS. "We are expecting two or three inches of rainfall across the area. There will be some pretty gusty winds for us, around the 20 to 30 mph range, nothing too bad for the area."

Tropical Storm Nicole: After making landfall in the Bahamas, Nicole will likely hit Florida as a hurricane

South Carolina coastline outlook

The NWS predicts there will be a risk for heavy rain and potential flooding Thursday evening along the South Carolina coastline. A high surf advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday and a tropical storm warning remains in effect.

Florida is bracing for the strongest impact as the storm travels its way toward the state's east coast.

The storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island, in the northwestern Bahamas at 11:55 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center .

According to AccuWeather, Tropical Storm Nicole had packing winds up to 70 mph Wednesday afternoon. It is expected that Tropical Storm Nicole will strengthen into a hurricane Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Tropical Storm Nicole: Heavy rain, strong winds expected across SC through Friday