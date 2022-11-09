ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

Water, sewer and refuse rates may increase in 2023

By Chris Bournea
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Water, sewer and refuse service rates are to increase for Bexley residents in 2023 if Bexley City Council approves legislation currently under consideration.

At their Nov. 8 meeting, council members held the first reading of Ordinance 43-22, which, if approved by council, would set the water, sewer and refuse rates for 2023.

The proposed water- and sewer-rate increases are due to the city of Columbus increasing the rates that it charges Bexley and other suburbs for using the region’s water and sewer infrastructure, Mayor Ben Kessler said.

“The increase for water and sewer is commensurate with what we have been told will be the increase,” Kessler said. “We are still waiting on formal action from the city of Columbus to verify that those numbers are accurate.”

Kessler and Monique Lampke, chair of City Council’s Finance Committee, who introduced Ordinance 43-22, said the proposed refuse service-rate increase is due to fuel surcharges and contract increases with service provider Rumpke.

“These are the proposed rates from Rumpke,” Lampke said.

Ordinance 43-22 proposes a water-rate increase of 4%, from the current $63.86 to $67 per 1,000 cubic feet; a sewer-rate increase of 5%, from $81.33 to $86 per 1,000 cubic feet; and a refuse service-rate increase of 3%, from $81.10 to $84.

If approved by council, the increases are to be effective on or after Jan. 1, 2023, on a date to be determined by city administration.

Bexley most recently raised water and sewer rates for residents in January, after maintaining 2020 rates throughout 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ordinance 43-22 was tentatively scheduled for a second reading at council’s Nov. 17 reading, with a third and final reading and council vote tentatively set for Dec. 6.

Council meetings begin at 6 p.m. at Bexley City Hall, 2242 E. Main St.

