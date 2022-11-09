Read full article on original website
Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title
East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
WATCH: Lauren Masters nets the OT winner for North Hunterdon in Group 3 final
North Hunterdon repeated as the Group 3 field hockey champion on Wednesday night, rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime to beat Clearview in Bordentown. After falling behind early in the fourth quarter, North Hunterdon rallied to tie the game before Lauren Masters, a Louisville commit, sunk the winning shot early in overtime.
Football: There is nothing perfect about Toms River North -- except its record
There is nothing perfect about Toms River North — except its record, of course. Toms River North, ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com, improved to 12-0 Friday night. The Mariners got 258 yards rushing from quarterback Micah Ford and 175 from running back Josh Moore and returned two interceptions for TDs in Toms River. Toms River North kept its collective pedal to the metal, blasting defending sectional champion Kingsway, 48-14.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Field hockey: Three stars from No. 1 Camden Catholic’s win in the Non-Public final
For the first time since 1985, Camden Catholic is a state champion. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: McGivern’s 2OT goal gives West Deptford 1st state title since 1996
Natalie McGivern told her team she was not going to leave Bordentown without a championship. It wasn’t just hyperbole.
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Girls Volleyball Group 3 Final Preview: Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 3 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Boys cross-country Meet of Champions: Rahway’s Lawson takes title to complete sweep
The Rahway senior capped his career with an NJSIAA Meet of Champions title, taking the win and finishing in an incredible 15:33 on Saturday at Holmdel Park.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 1 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
WATCH: Mountain Lakes celebrates winning Group 1 girls soccer championship
Mountain Lakes came back to Kean University and finished the job this time around, beating Point Pleasant Beach, 5-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 final. Last fall, the Lakers fell short against Shore in overtime of the title game, but this group was not going to let that happen again. Mountain Lakes built up a lead early and kept adding to it.
Thygeson’s late goal leads No. 2 CBA past No. 1 Seton Hall Prep in Non-Public A final
Boys Soccer: Seton Hall Prep vs Christian Brothers Academy in the NJSIAA Non-Public A Final at Franklin High School on 11/12/22. Will Thygeson’s name will forever be etched in Christian Brothers’ boys soccer history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
