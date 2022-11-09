ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Measles outbreak reported at Columbus-area child care facility

By Max Filby, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fa7E1_0j51lilv00

Local public health departments are investigating a measles outbreak linked to a local child care facility.

At least four cases of measles have been confirmed as part of the outbreak so far, according to both Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health. Each of the four children infected were unvaccinated for the measles.

The child care facility temporarily closed and has notified parents and is cooperating with investigators, according to the public health departments.

“We are working diligently with the cases to identify any potential exposures and to notify people who were exposed,” Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said in a prepared statement. “The most important thing you can do to protect against measles is to get vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and highly effective.”

The measles are considered highly contagious and 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected, according to Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

About one in five people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the measles include fever, cough, rash, runny nose and red or watery eyes. About one in 1,000 people who contract the measles could develop brain swelling, which could lead to serious brain damage, according to the CDC.

The four cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of confirmed measles cases in Franklin County to eight since June 2022.

“Measles is both highly contagious and preventable,” Joe Mazzola, Franklin County Health commissioner said in a news release. “It can be a severe illness, so we strongly encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated to prevent further spread.”

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus measles outbreak concerning central Ohio pediatricians

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The current measles outbreak in Franklin County — the one that has subsequently shut down at least one daycare center this week — is concerning pediatricians all over central Ohio. Licking County pediatrician Sean Gallagher said Ohio used to have one of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus vows to continue gun restriction legislation as state fights to maintain control over the issue

Columbus leaders intend to move forward on gun restriction legislation while the state moves through the courts to block cities from implementing their own controls. City Attorney Zach Klein issued a statement Friday declaring the city would continue to work on a slate of gun restrictions while Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is fighting to keep gun law policy squarely in the hands of the state.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Teen shot over bag of pot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana. According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 17-year-old shot over a bag of marijuana in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the knee by a suspect that stole a bag of marijuana from the victim, Columbus police said. Police said the shooting occurred around 12:46 p.m. Saturday near Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road in the Hilltop. The victim, a friend...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man found guilty of raping Ohio child

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy