Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls Volleyball Non-Public B Final Preview: Lodi Immaculate vs. Morris Catholic
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Non-Public B championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
Field Hockey: Three stars from West Deptford’s 2OT win over No. 5 Shore in Group 1 final
For the first time since 1996, West Deptford can call itself a state champion. The Eagles knocked off three-time reigning champion Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in double overtime in the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game in Bordentown.
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
WATCH: Lauren Masters nets the OT winner for North Hunterdon in Group 3 final
North Hunterdon repeated as the Group 3 field hockey champion on Wednesday night, rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime to beat Clearview in Bordentown. After falling behind early in the fourth quarter, North Hunterdon rallied to tie the game before Lauren Masters, a Louisville commit, sunk the winning shot early in overtime.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Girls Volleyball Group 3 Final Preview: Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 3 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Boys cross-country Meet of Champions: Rahway’s Lawson takes title to complete sweep
The Rahway senior capped his career with an NJSIAA Meet of Champions title, taking the win and finishing in an incredible 15:33 on Saturday at Holmdel Park.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 1 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Thygeson’s late goal leads No. 2 CBA past No. 1 Seton Hall Prep in Non-Public A final
Boys Soccer: Seton Hall Prep vs Christian Brothers Academy in the NJSIAA Non-Public A Final at Franklin High School on 11/12/22. Will Thygeson’s name will forever be etched in Christian Brothers’ boys soccer history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Dominant defense lifts Passaic Tech to first sectional title since 2015 (WATCH)
Don’t call it an underdog story. Passaic Tech had been doubted before against Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20.
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Last-second TD caps Seton Hall rally, stuns No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) in NPA quarters
Falling behind 16 points on the road to a team like St. Joseph of Montvale, in the second half no less, is just about always a fatal proposition for the opponent. Not on this day. Not for Seton Hall Prep. An incredible comeback, capped off by Julius Vicari’s two-yard touchdown...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
WATCH: No. 2 Christian Brothers celebrates winning Non-Public A boys soccer championship
No. 2 Christian Brothers defeated top-ranked Seton Hall Prep 1-0 in the Non-Public A final on Saturday morning at Franklin High School. The Colts’ Will Thygeson scored in the 77th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
