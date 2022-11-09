ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
THOMASTON, ME
