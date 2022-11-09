An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.

THOMASTON, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO