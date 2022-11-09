Traffic stop leads to search warrant of residence in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A traffic stop on Nov. 8 in Chautauqua County led to a pair of arrests and the warrant search of a residence.

At about 7:56 p.m., a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Burton Road in Ripley, New York. While interviewing the driver, the deputy noticed a “drug pipe” on the floor of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up more than 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and more than $1,400 in cash.

The driver, a 27-year-old Chautauqua man, was charged with multiple charges including second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to keep right, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operation. He also reportedly had an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

The passenger, a 31-year-old Chautauqua woman, was charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Because of the traffic stop, Chautauqua County Narcotics Investigators obtained a search warrant for the driver’s residence on the 4000 block of Potter Road in Chautauqua. There, deputies allegedly found an assault rifle, another firearm, and a high-capacity magazine loaded with .223 ammunition. The driver was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

