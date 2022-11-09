ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Traffic stop leads to search warrant of residence in Chautauqua County

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sa7fB_0j51leF100

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A traffic stop on Nov. 8 in Chautauqua County led to a pair of arrests and the warrant search of a residence.

At about 7:56 p.m., a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Burton Road in Ripley, New York. While interviewing the driver, the deputy noticed a “drug pipe” on the floor of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up more than 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and more than $1,400 in cash.

Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements

The driver, a 27-year-old Chautauqua man, was charged with multiple charges including second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to keep right, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operation. He also reportedly had an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

The passenger, a 31-year-old Chautauqua woman, was charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Because of the traffic stop, Chautauqua County Narcotics Investigators obtained a search warrant for the driver’s residence on the 4000 block of Potter Road in Chautauqua. There, deputies allegedly found an assault rifle, another firearm, and a high-capacity magazine loaded with .223 ammunition. The driver was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop leads to DWAI Drugs arrest of Gowanda man.

Traffic stop leads to DWAI Drugs arrest of Gowanda man. On November 09, 2022 at 04:11pm Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Anthony Arguelles, 22, of Gowanda for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers on patrol stopped Anthony Arguelles, 22, of Gowanda after observing his vehicle with a loud...
GOWANDA, NY
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center

A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested

An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story

Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home.  The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story.  We showed you part of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money

City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Area Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Role In Fatal Overdose

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to selling fentanyl, which lead to a fatal overdose in 2020. The U.S. Attorney Office says 30-year-old Garson Butcher entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. He was charged by the DEA, with assistance from Jamestown Police, federally with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy