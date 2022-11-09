Read full article on original website
A weak ridge of high pressure will linger overhead today, producing stable conditions and valley inversions. Today's highs will be mainly in the 20s with some sunshine. Moving into Sunday morning, western Montana will see overnight lows fall into the teens and single digits. Be aware of patchy freezing fog. A weak disturbance arrives Sunday resulting in a few snow showers along the divide and east of the area. Northeasterly flow will keep temperatures below normal with afternoon highs only warming into the 20s and 30s Sunday afternoon.
Snow-covered roads will make for a slow commute this morning. We have a few lingering showers this morning as the winter storms shifts to the east. A northerly flow will take control later today. This will create lake effect snow on the south-east side of Flathead Lake. If your travelling highway 35, watch for sudden visibility reductions and changeable road conditions on the south-east side of the lake.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
WOW!!! What a storm. Some areas picked up 1" of ICE in the SE corner of ND down south toward Aberdeen while a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow. Here are some of the snowfall totals across the state::. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals around the state. Bismarck : 24"
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting that Montana Highway 35 is closed from 5.25 miles south to 3.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 206 North. A crash has fully blocked the highway and the road is completely closed.
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
