Pennsylvania State

thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana

HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland becomes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Outdoor recreation industry added $13.6B to Pa. economy in 2021

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s booming outdoor recreation industry continued to grow in 2021, according to new data. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that outdoor recreation contributed $13.64 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, including 152,000 jobs, and 1.6 percent of the commonwealth’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Waterford Native Reaches Out to Pennsylvania Veterans

Nearly 240 Pennsylvania Veterans commit suicide each year. For some, it's such a struggle transitioning from active military to civilian life. Fort LeBoeuf High School graduate and Army Veteran Darrell Owens is making a difference in the lives of Veterans. He works for the America's Warrior Partnership, helping Veterans in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Pennsylvania

With over 13 million residents, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest population of any U.S. state. Forests cover most of the state, with mountain ranges including the Allegheny, Pocono, and Appalachian Mountains. Home to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is chock full of history. For visitors, there’s plenty to see, whether you’re into the outdoors, or into learning about the history of the United States, Pennsylvania has something for you. But, just where is the highest point in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Two Carvana Locations Suspended In Pennsylvania

Carvana is facing legal issues once again, this time in Pennsylvania. State regulators have suspended two locations from registration actions and to perform motor vehicle titling. However, both will still be able to sell used vehicles. The suspension affects retail locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville, a Pittsburgh suburb. This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through. Eligible Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebate later this year. No additional steps are necessary in order to receive the rebate if residents have filed their 2021 claims, and the rebate will be worth 70% of the annual rebate amount. Those who have not filed their claim have until the end of the year to apply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

