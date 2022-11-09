ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron, from 2017 Justin Verlander trade, claimed off waivers by Orioles

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — The roster purge is underway.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron , acquired from the Houston Astros in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade , was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Baltimore Orioles, the Tigers announced.

The 25-year-old played 73 games over three seasons with the Tigers.

THE HARRIS PLAN: Biggest priority for Tigers this offseason? 'Reshaping our position playing group'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTezU_0j51l5cx00

Along with Cameron's departure from the 40-man roster, infielder Josh Lester cleared waivers and has been sent to Triple-A Toledo. The 40-man roster is currently at 35 players, but the Tigers have 10 players on the 60-day injured list that must be reinstated Thursday to the 40-man roster.

Therefore, more roster moves are coming soon.

With the Tigers, Cameron never found his groove and failed to capture his potential as a former top prospect. His variety of raw attributes impressed the organization, he struggled to consistently showcase them in the big leagues.

Cameron made his MLB debut in September 2020. He hit .193 over 17 games that season, then .194 over 35 games in 2021 and .219 over 21 games in 2022. Of his five MLB homers, four were in 2021.

INJURY UPDATES: Matt Manning 'symptom-free' after suffering right forearm strain in late September

Cameron finished his three years with the Tigers batting .201 with 17 extra-base hits, a .266 on-base percentage and a .330 slugging percentage. In four seasons for Triple-A Toledo, he batted .236 with 29 homers in 272 games.

The Astros drafted Cameron with the No. 37 pick in 2015.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron, from 2017 Justin Verlander trade, claimed off waivers by Orioles

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

