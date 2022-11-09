ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department announced Monday that one of its K-9 officers had died. K-9 Officer Bronco was with the department from 2013 to 2022, patrolling the city with his partner Sergeant Matt Howell. He was a dual-certified tracking and drug detection dog, according to officials.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa teacher and coach brings Spanish flare to Vols highlights

WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t working on the photography and editing team in the newsroom. Your headlines from 11/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Missing Teen in Morristown, KPD warning about car break-ins, $497 million to ORNL.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

NTSB renews push to add seat belts to every school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its push for every school bus to have seat belts after publishing a report on a deadly 2020 school bus crash in Tennessee. The NTSB first announced its recommendation in 2018 before the school bus driver and a 7-year-old...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy