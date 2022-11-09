Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department announced Monday that one of its K-9 officers had died. K-9 Officer Bronco was with the department from 2013 to 2022, patrolling the city with his partner Sergeant Matt Howell. He was a dual-certified tracking and drug detection dog, according to officials.
