The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals
As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
Amid EMT & Paramedic Shortage, Vermont EMS Academy Offers Critical Training
A new center in southern Vermont aims to provide workforce development in a vital sector: emergency medical services. "We’ve tried to set up an environment that is as close to reality as possible," said Marc Schauber, the program manager of the Vermont EMS Academy in Newfane, which opened in mid-October.
Here's Why RSV Is Sending So Many Sick Kids to Hospitals, Putting Them at Capacity
A serious surge in cases of RSV, the common children's virus, is hampering pediatric hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, increasing wait times at hospitals and sending administrators scrambling to ensure kids are getting the care they need to get better. The surge, which began in late summer, is...
Tres Bien! This Out-of-the-Way Cafe Offers Tremendous French Food
For many, Labor Day means one final visit to Cape Cod before putting away the swimsuits and beach chairs, but locals (and those in the know) see it in another way — the start of one of the best stretches of the year to be on this beautiful peninsula south of Boston.
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
