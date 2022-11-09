ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 11

By Simeon Pincus and Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

And then there were seven. That’s the number of Big Central Conference and area teams still alive in the postseason, including vive public schools playing for sectional titles Friday night, and two Non-Publics beginning their playoff runs after first-round byes.

A full schedule of those games can be found below, as well as this weekend’s four area consolation tournament finals. Final scores of those contests, as well as links to stories and other coverage will be updated on this page throughout the weekend.

MyCentralJersey.com's team of photographers and reporters will be staffing multiple games this weekend and providing complete coverage of all this weekend's action.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

♦ Reporter Harry Frezza heads to Phillipsburg, where the No. 1 seeded Stateliners welcome in West Orange in the North 2 Group 5 final. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

♦ Beatwriter Andy Mendlowitz heads to Lenape as sixth-seeded Edison looks to complete its unlikely run against the second-seeded Indians in the Central Group 5 final. Andy’s on Twitter @Andy_Mendlowitz

♦ Staff writer Sean Farrell has your live updates and coverage from Old Tappan, as No. 2 seed Hillside makes the trip north for the North 1 Group 3 final. Follow Sean on Twitter @seanfarrell92

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

♦ Beatwriter Simeon Pincus will be in Clinton, as No. 1 seed North Hunterdon welcomes in No. 3 Randolph in North 2 Group 4. He’s on Twitter @SimeonPincus

♦ Reporter Todd Cohen has the live updates and postgame coverage from Mountain Lakes, where the second-seeded Herd play host to No. 4 Brearley in the North 2 Group 1 final. Follow him on Twitter @TCoihenHS

Also, correspondent Marcus Borden will provide live updates, in-game video highlights and postgame interviews from the Edison at Lenape tilt, and a TBA Saturday consolation final. Follow him on Twitter @bordenfb4ever

In addition, our staff will provide full write-ups of every other game in the Big Central Conference and our local independent teams in our weekly roundup

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

For insight and analysis into this week’s contests, check out our picks column from Courier News football beat writer Simeon Pincus and Home News Tribune football beat writer Andy Mendlowitz.

WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

NJSIAA TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Nov. 12

North 2 Group 4 final

North Hunterdon 49, Randolph 35

North 1 Group 3 final

Old Tappan 28, Hillside 14

North 1 Group 1 final

Mountain Lakes 16, Brearley 6

Friday, Nov. 11

Central Group 5 final

Edison 28, Lenape 14

Non-Public B semifinals

DePaul 42, Immaculata 13

Holy Spirit 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 21

Thursday, Nov. 10

North 2 Group 5 final

West Orange 28, Phillipsburg 7

CONSOLATION INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FINALS

Wednesday, Nov. 9

South Brunswick 41, Egg Harbor 25

Thursday, Nov. 10

Plainfield 48, Bloomfield 8

Saturday, Nov. 12

Roselle 40, Haddon Heights 39

Summit 32, Pascack Valley 30

