3 American tourists found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb, official says

BALTIMORE -- One person died in a suspicious house fire in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue in the afternoon, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said.After battling the flames, they found a deceased person inside the house, according to authorities.One neighbor told WJZ that they tried to help a man who was in distress inside the house."I can hear him hollering," the neighbor said. "I can hear him hollering and screaming. I'm like, 'Come on out. Come on out.'"The neighbor...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO