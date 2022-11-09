Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – as it happened
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Washington Examiner
Democratic governors have voters seeing red
With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Daily Beast
Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.
Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Washington Examiner
Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Some Republicans Want to Raise Voting Age After Gen Z Midterm Turnout
As Gen Z headed to the polls this week, conservative commentators had a message for young voters: please stop. Tuesday’s midterm election saw Gen Z come out strong for Democrats, including for their generation’s first U.S. representative: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida. The young blue bloc left Fox News personalities dismayed, with other conservative voices suggesting that the minimum voting age be raised from 18 (currently enshrined in the Constitution) to 21 or 28.
This Guy Just Threw the Senate Election Into Chaos From His Basement
ATLANTA - Chase Oliver seems pretty chill for a guy who may have just thrown the entire U.S. Senate election into chaos for a month. The 37-year-old Libertarian Party candidate ran his campaign from his basement in the suburbs of Atlanta, in a headquarters bedecked with signed Star Trek actor portraits, Harry Potter memorabilia, and a gay pride flag decorated with a pot leaf above a rowing machine. In his spare time, he’s a science fiction and fantasy enthusiast, who named one of his three cats after the infamous Game of Thrones command for destructive dragon fire: “Dracarys.”
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont’s sole US House seat, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from the Green Mountain State. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate and a former teacher, took more than 60% of the...
Why Don’t Restrictions on Guns Cover the Police?
In January 2013, responding to the Sandy Hook massacre, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed firearms restrictions through the state Legislature that were touted as the nation’s toughest. But an omission soon caused alarm. Harried lawmakers had failed to exempt police from a measure that limited magazine capacity. The press treated this as an embarrassing gaffe and the Cuomo administration immediately moved to carve out a magazine exemption for active-duty and retired police, while arguing that a law already on the books made such tweaks redundant. The more carve-outs for cops, it seemed, the better.
Cruz adds to chorus of GOP voices calling for delay in Senate leadership vote
Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) joined a chorus of Republican senators on Friday calling for a delay in the party holding its Senate leadership vote amid a report that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was considering a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership. Cruz tweeted that holding leadership...
Lauren Underwood Defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th District, NBC News Projects
Rep. Lauren Underwood has secured reelection in Illinois’ 14th Congressional district, beating out Republican challenger Scott Gryder, NBC News projects. Underwood, a registered nurse, was first elected to Congress in 2018 defeating incumbent Randy Hultgren in a pickup for Democrats. She faced a significant challenge in the 2020 race, edging out Jim Oberweis by less than 6,000 votes.
