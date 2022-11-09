Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.

