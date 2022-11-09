ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
WATE

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Beast

Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.

Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
FLORIDA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Some Republicans Want to Raise Voting Age After Gen Z Midterm Turnout

As Gen Z headed to the polls this week, conservative commentators had a message for young voters: please stop. Tuesday’s midterm election saw Gen Z come out strong for Democrats, including for their generation’s first U.S. representative: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida. The young blue bloc left Fox News personalities dismayed, with other conservative voices suggesting that the minimum voting age be raised from 18 (currently enshrined in the Constitution) to 21 or 28.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

This Guy Just Threw the Senate Election Into Chaos From His Basement

ATLANTA - Chase Oliver seems pretty chill for a guy who may have just thrown the entire U.S. Senate election into chaos for a month. The 37-year-old Libertarian Party candidate ran his campaign from his basement in the suburbs of Atlanta, in a headquarters bedecked with signed Star Trek actor portraits, Harry Potter memorabilia, and a gay pride flag decorated with a pot leaf above a rowing machine. In his spare time, he’s a science fiction and fantasy enthusiast, who named one of his three cats after the infamous Game of Thrones command for destructive dragon fire: “Dracarys.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Trace

Why Don’t Restrictions on Guns Cover the Police?

In January 2013, responding to the Sandy Hook massacre, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed firearms restrictions through the state Legislature that were touted as the nation’s toughest. But an omission soon caused alarm. Harried lawmakers had failed to exempt police from a measure that limited magazine capacity. The press treated this as an embarrassing gaffe and the Cuomo administration immediately moved to carve out a magazine exemption for active-duty and retired police, while arguing that a law already on the books made such tweaks redundant. The more carve-outs for cops, it seemed, the better.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Chicago

Lauren Underwood Defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois' 14th District, NBC News Projects

Rep. Lauren Underwood has secured reelection in Illinois’ 14th Congressional district, beating out Republican challenger Scott Gryder, NBC News projects. Underwood, a registered nurse, was first elected to Congress in 2018 defeating incumbent Randy Hultgren in a pickup for Democrats. She faced a significant challenge in the 2020 race, edging out Jim Oberweis by less than 6,000 votes.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Trace

The Trace

