BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO