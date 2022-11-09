ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future

Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
Events across Berks pay tribute to veterans

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Veterans from all eras and those who gathered to thank them for their service congregated at City Park in Reading for a rainy-day ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of the military. "On Memorial Day we remember the veterans that paid that ultimate sacrifice and today...
N.J. farm offers look at how the sausage is made... and the bacon, and even the scrapple

A quotation attributed to Otto von Bismarck reads, “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.”. With all the political drama of the recent midterm elections fresh in one’s mind, that seems like an unfair association for sausage - at least for the sausage being made Saturday at Howell Living History Farm at a program called Bacon, Sausage & Scrapple Making.
Lights to go green at 3 Reading locations in honor of Veterans Day

READING, Pa. - Lights will go green at three locations in Reading as part of the city's efforts to honor Veterans Day. The exterior lighting at City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and the concrete pillars along the Penn Street Bridge will be changed to green starting on Friday, November 11, and last through the weekend.
Allentown’s effort to battle animal mill cruelty should be applauded | Letter

On Oct. 19, Allentown City Council took a major step toward battling animal mill cruelty. By passing Bill 76, a humane pet store ordinance, retail stores and sham rescues will no longer be able to sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits born in crowded, dirty cages to an overbred, under-socialized, and ill-treated mother. Allentown now joins a list of growing communities in Pennsylvania that have taken a stand against supporting the puppy mill pipeline, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Wilkinsburg, Sharpsburg, and Bellevue.
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
