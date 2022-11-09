Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Despite delayed construction, Centre Square renovation didn’t burn Bacon Fest, organizers say
There was hope that the work being done to Easton’s Centre Square would be done in time for PA Bacon Fest, but by the time the grease started sizzling, there were still sections blocked off for construction. It was far from the hellscape it was just a week prior,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
Bucks County Community College Continues to Help Students with Longtime Education Fund
The Happ Grover scholarship continues to help students pursuing higher education. Bucks County Community College is continuing one of their longest standing partnerships, which offers aid to their students. For nearly 40 years, the Bucks County Foundation has been supporting Bucks County Community College through the Happ Grover Fund, offering...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 11-17)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
WFMZ-TV Online
Events across Berks pay tribute to veterans
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Veterans from all eras and those who gathered to thank them for their service congregated at City Park in Reading for a rainy-day ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of the military. "On Memorial Day we remember the veterans that paid that ultimate sacrifice and today...
N.J. farm offers look at how the sausage is made... and the bacon, and even the scrapple
A quotation attributed to Otto von Bismarck reads, “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.”. With all the political drama of the recent midterm elections fresh in one’s mind, that seems like an unfair association for sausage - at least for the sausage being made Saturday at Howell Living History Farm at a program called Bacon, Sausage & Scrapple Making.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights to go green at 3 Reading locations in honor of Veterans Day
READING, Pa. - Lights will go green at three locations in Reading as part of the city's efforts to honor Veterans Day. The exterior lighting at City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and the concrete pillars along the Penn Street Bridge will be changed to green starting on Friday, November 11, and last through the weekend.
Threat once again shuts Lehigh Career & Technical Institute
A bomb threat received about 7:30 a.m. Friday shut the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, according to a message on the school’s website. Students who were on buses on the way to the school in North Whitehall Township were redirected to their sending schools, their message said. Students who...
Lights in Greenawalds opens this weekend with kickoff event that’s been on hiatus for 3 years
Mike Yellak took a few years off from the party celebrating the annual opening of Lights in Greenawalds, but he’s again planning to celebrate the lighting up of his whole block for the holiday season. And the event is happening this weekend. Yellak will plug in the 100,000-plus lights...
Allentown’s effort to battle animal mill cruelty should be applauded | Letter
On Oct. 19, Allentown City Council took a major step toward battling animal mill cruelty. By passing Bill 76, a humane pet store ordinance, retail stores and sham rescues will no longer be able to sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits born in crowded, dirty cages to an overbred, under-socialized, and ill-treated mother. Allentown now joins a list of growing communities in Pennsylvania that have taken a stand against supporting the puppy mill pipeline, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Wilkinsburg, Sharpsburg, and Bellevue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Phillipsburg students honor local veterans with program ahead of holiday (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg Elementary School held a tribute program honoring veterans ahead of Friday’s Veterans Day holiday. Students on Wednesday honored about 30 local veterans with a variety of songs, poems and recognitions at the event in the gymnasium at Phillipsburg Elementary School.
Little Lehigh redevelopment replaces 1970s public housing with 50 new mixed-income homes
A public housing complex in Allentown is undergoing a major redevelopment. State and local officials broke ground Thursday morning at the site known as Little Lehigh, at the corner of Lehigh Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pennrose, the developer for the project, anticipates the $27 million redevelopment will be completed by winter 2023.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0