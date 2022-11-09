ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

PHOTOS: Red tail hawk hunts in autumn leaves

By Julia Cunningham
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A 22News viewer sent in these photos of a Red Tailed Hawk.

    Photo by Dennis Navarro
    Photo by Dennis Navarro
    Photo by Dennis Navarro
    Photo by Dennis Navarro

Red Tailed Hawks are native to most of North America and are known for the brick color of their tails. Thank you Dennis Navarro of Springfield for sending in the photos.

You can send any wildlife photos or videos you take to reportit@wwlp.com !

