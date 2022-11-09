ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heYNc_0j51jBco00

(AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation early Wednesday.

A government official says the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured and there are reports of houses in multiple villages sustaining damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave preliminary ratings of a 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 9.8 miles and its epicenter 13 miles east of Dipayal.

Videos posted on social media showed villagers moving debris by hand. The quake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 250 miles west of the epicenter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy