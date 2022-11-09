Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Veterans Day rain beats previous Pittsburgh record
PITTSBURGH — Someone might have brought around a cloudto rain on a few parades Friday, but this Veterans Day rain did more than that. It also broke a Pittsburgh record. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner talks about today's record as well as flood risks in the video above.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
wtae.com
Taylor Swift adds second Pittsburgh show on 2023 tour
PITTSBURGH — Attention, Swifties! Taylor Swift is coming to Pittsburgh next year and just added a second show. Swift will perform at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, during "The Eras Tour." Gracie Abrams and girl in red will be the special guests for the...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Greensburg beef jerky business aims to help veterans
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Chris Prascus and Mike Tamasy believe a little beef jerky can go a long way, and the pair spent Veterans Day boxing up care packages to be sent to troops overseas. That isn't an unusual occurrence, though. In fact, it's part of the mission at Soldier...
Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia
Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season. Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
wtae.com
Western Pa. native inspiring group of students in McKeesport
Singer and songwriter Alan Jackson was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Wednesday night's Country Music Awards. Did you know a McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is a member of his band?. Ryan Joseph has been a member of Alan Jackson's band for ten years. Joseph says...
Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers. The strike began last month. RELATED STORIES:Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strikeAmid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit unionPittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunctionFundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workersWithout Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising lawsWorkers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage. Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Pittsburgh holds annual Veterans Day parade, oldest parade in US
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day parade is the oldest veterans parades in the United States. Organizers say it’s also one of the largest. “My dad was in WWII,” said Daniel Gordon. The young and the old showed up to Liberty Avenue to honor our armed forces.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
wtae.com
Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida
A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
wtae.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
'Start Up' television episode featuring New Kensington debuts at Voodoo Brewing
An episode of a PBS series focusing on revitalization efforts in New Kensington is “a tremendous postcard for the city,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said. The episode of “Start Up” featuring Mike Malcanas and his Olde Towne Overhaul debuted at Voodoo Brewing New Kensington Pub on Friday evening.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic, Under Armour and American Eagle/Aerie– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
wtae.com
Pitt's 'Victory Heights' gets green light
PITTSBURGH — A big transformation is coming to the Pitt campus in Oakland. The university's property and facilities committee on Thursday approved plans for Victory Heights. The $240 million project will include a cutting-edge athletic performance center serving the strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition, and mental well-being needs for 16 of Pitt's 19 intercollegiate athletics programs.
Portion of Brookline Memorial Park may be converted into urban farm
An empty field in Brookline Memorial Park could be converted into an urban farm, which would produce food for city residents and local food banks. City Councilman Anthony Coghill said the site, located within the roughly 20-acre park in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, was the last active farm in Pittsburgh. He’d like to see it become a vibrant farm once again.
