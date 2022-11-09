PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers. The strike began last month. RELATED STORIES:Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strikeAmid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit unionPittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunctionFundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workersWithout Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising lawsWorkers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage. Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO