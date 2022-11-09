ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

No red wave, but some new faces and old infighting emerge in Central New York politics

The much ballyhooed “red wave” didn’t make much of a splash in Central New York on Tuesday. Pundits, strategists and pollsters predicted huge gains for the GOP in local, state and national races this week, with some suggesting even the governor’s race could be a tossup. When the dust settled early Wednesday, however, no red wave had swept the region. Republicans performed well in some close races, and lost a few others. Democrats, too.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11

Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night

Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY

