How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
Rhonda Youngs is apparent winner in Madison County judge race
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, based on vote totals provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Madison County Board of Elections. With write-in ballots counted in half of the county’s election districts, Rhonda Youngs’ name was written-in on more ballots than votes cast […]
Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
No red wave, but some new faces and old infighting emerge in Central New York politics
The much ballyhooed “red wave” didn’t make much of a splash in Central New York on Tuesday. Pundits, strategists and pollsters predicted huge gains for the GOP in local, state and national races this week, with some suggesting even the governor’s race could be a tossup. When the dust settled early Wednesday, however, no red wave had swept the region. Republicans performed well in some close races, and lost a few others. Democrats, too.
Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
First woman and retired judge win ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County’s top criminal court
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County elected its first woman to preside over felony criminal trials while bringing back a retired Syracuse judge to fill two open seats on County Court. Ted Limpert, 63, a Democrat, and Melinda McGunnigle, 47, a Republican, won the “pick two” race for perhaps the...
Oneida County Election Criticism Has Drawn a Response for the BOE
There's criticism targeting the Oneida County Board of Elections after Tuesday's vote because of complications at the polls, and the fact that results were posted much later than normal. During most of the night on Tuesday, after the polls closed at 9 PM, only partial results from early voting were...
Why winning the Onondaga County sheriff race is almost impossible for Esteban Gonzalez
Syracuse, N.Y. — In a shockingly tight race for Onondaga County sheriff, one major question remains:. Does Republican candidate Esteban Gonzalez have any chance to win?. A Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard analysis of the election results and outstanding votes shows Gonzalez has almost no hope of victory unless some unknown problem in the tally emerges.
WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11
Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
