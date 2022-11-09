ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress

SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Home invasion shooting in Katy leaves one dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion in Katy is under investigation after a man wearing body armor was found dead in the entry way of a home. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple suspects...
Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out

WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas

This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
