FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Fire intentionally set at Tewbeleaux's restaurant in Atascocita, officials say
In an update, officials said the fire was intentionally set. SkyEye video shows the restaurant's front door was thrown about 25 yards from the building in the parking lot.
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
'Really Scary': Texas Woman Robbed While Unloading Groceries In Driveway
"I just feel like we need to bring justice to this individual..."
Home invasion shooting in Katy leaves one dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion in Katy is under investigation after a man wearing body armor was found dead in the entry way of a home. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple suspects...
'I’m still shaken. It's scary' | Woman says purse was stolen from her car while it was sitting right next to her
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s another case of a woman being targeted for her purse. A Houston woman says her purse was stolen from her car while she was sitting right next to it. It was around 1 p.m. on October 25 when the woman, who didn't want to be identified, had just left the grocery store.
Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out
WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
4 hospitalized when car driving at high speed became wedged under 18-wheeler in N. Houston: HPD
When officials got there, they found a car completely underneath a big rig and pulled out four people
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
12-year-old battling brain tumor collecting toys for critically ill children
12-year-old Cecilia "Ceci" Trevino's mission is to bring comfort to hospital-bound children during the holidays through her Ceci Cares Foundation.
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
ICYMI: Attorney accused of spiking drink with abortion drug, charges upgraded to murder after woman dies from stabbing
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Attorney accused of spiking drink with abortion drug out on bond. Houston attorney Mason Herring is out on bond. He’s accused of putting an abortion drug from Mexico in drinks that he...
Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas
This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
