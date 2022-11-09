ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Battle Over Brady! Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan's Drama Over NFL Legend EXPOSED As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, have come a long way in their relationship but not without some intense drama in the past, RadarOnline.com can confirm as rumors swirl that he and the Brazilian supermodel are headed for divorce. Moynahan and Brady have a complicated backstory — the two were romantically linked back in 2004 when both of their careers were soaring. She was starring in Sex & The City and he was bringing his A-game as quarterback for the New England Patriots.By December 2006, however, they called it quits, and he started dating Bündchen. Just...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
The Independent

Voices: Why so many women are jealous of Gisele Bundchen’s divorce from Tom Brady

“Sacked!” I’m definitely not a regular New York Post reader, but that headline – about the recently announced divorce between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady – got me. “Brady takes another hit as Gisele splits,” it screamed. The cover depicted a mocked-up image of Bundchen tackling Brady while holding up her divorce decree like a Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s not that we didn’t know the split between the NFL’s star quarterback and his Victoria’s Secret model wife was coming. It’s how it happened that’s surprising.The couple announced last week that they had filed for divorce and reached a settlement after...
CONNECTICUT STATE
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
epicstream.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Sends Gisele Bundchen Supportive Text Messages After Her Divorce From Tom Brady? Titanic Star Allegedly Determined to Give Their Relationship Another Try

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen dated between 2000 and 2005. During a previous interview, the Brazilian model called DiCaprio, a wonderful person. Bundchen also said that she and her ex-boyfriend grew up together in a lot of ways because they were very young when they first started dating. Table of...
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
E! News

E! News

222K+
Followers
54K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy