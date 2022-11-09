ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller Cuddling With His Dog in New TikTok Will Make You Melt

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miles Teller and his pup are the sweetest!

The Top Gun: Maverick star's wife, Keleigh Teller, shared the sweetest compilation video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" of him cuddling up with his adorable french bulldog, Bugzy.

The first video in the compilation shows the actor laying in bed with his pup on top of him, giving him kisses all over his face. The next few videos seem to document moments across multiple days, as they show Teller in several outfits, laying on a couch as he gives the Frenchie belly and back rubs.

"It’s her, bugzy 🫠. #tellertok," Keleigh captioned the video, parodying the song's lyrics.

"I can see it in bugzy’s eyes, it’s her world and we’re just living in it," commented one fan.

While some fans were loving the pup, other fans were swooning over the actor, writing, "I know I'm supposed to be looking at Bugzy, but those arms I'm sorry."

"I wanna be bugzy rn," another fan commented.

One fan is seemingly late to the party as they didn't realize Teller was married, writing, "Wait hold the phone Miles Teller is married," to which Keleigh responded, "are you new here"

One fan wrote, "All right aside from him being like super attractive Miles just seems like such a sweet person and honestly their whole little family is my favorite." Keleigh responded with a teary-eyed emoji along with a hand emoji in the shape of a heart.

The pair met in 2013 at a Black Keys afterparty, and the actor proposed to the model four years later. They tied the knot in 2019, and the rest is history!

