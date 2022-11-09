Read full article on original website
exwldr
3d ago
Property Taxes are Already too High Senior's and Retiree's are being Forced out of Their own Homes due to Taxes!!
2
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
2022 List of Most Expensive Homes in the State Shows the Montgomery County Cost of Doing the Deed
A Stacker list of Pa. home prices shows where Montgomery County ranks in terms of the high-end residential real estate market. Stacker has analyzed residential real estate statistics in Pa., arriving at a list of the most expensive communities in terms of buying a home and acquiring its deed. The...
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
Lancaster Farming
Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm
Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
Westtown Township residents support tax increases to save Crebilly Farm
Westtown Township residents have voted to save the historic Crebilly Farm. The 312- acre piece of land is one of the largest open spaces in Chester County. It was the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War. But fights between construction companies and the citizens of Westtown...
Chester employees could lose benefits, pensions due city's financial concerns
"The issue right now is Chester faces a $46.5 million deficit next year on a $55 million budget," said Vijay Kapor, the chief of staff for Chester's receiver.
City of Chester files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
Officials say the city is broke and on track to fall into a $46 million deficit next year on a $55 million budget.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
morethanthecurve.com
Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting
As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
Yardley voters reject ballot question about reducing the size of borough council
Yardley Borough residents voted against reducing the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven members to five. Nearly 58% of Yardley voters said “no” to a ballot question asking if they wanted to cut the size of the council, according to unofficial election results from Bucks County. Resident...
Towamencin residents move forward with fight against sewer privatization
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The fight against sewer privatization will continue in Towamencin. Unofficial results from Montgomery County show that 60%...
Only 3 votes separate Mark Moffa and Joe Hogan in Bucks County Pa. House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Hogan is leading with only three votes, according to preliminary election...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Limerick Voters Close Their Wallets on Open Space Ballot Question
The issues of open space in Limerick Township, its preservation, and the funding of that effort was presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joe Zlomek reported the resulting thumbs down in The Sanatoga Post. With final tallies still being calculated, township residents seem to indicate that although they...
‘The status quo has not worked’: Chester’s receiver files for bankruptcy on behalf of the city
Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver for Chester, filed for bankruptcy Thursday on behalf of the cash-strapped city. The hope is Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code will give Chester protection against creditors while it seeks to fix its growing debts. Doweary’s projections have the city falling into a $46.5 million deficit in 2023 — $39.8 million can be attributed to past due pension payments alone.
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
The candidates are split between two votes as of Thursday.Image via iStock. In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY.
Philly Art Commission grants final approval for part of Cobbs Creek golf course project
The renovation of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia cleared a hurdle Wednesday. The city’s Art Commission gave final approval to designs for a driving range and education center — after questioning or pushing back on the plans at other points this year. “I’m confident...
buckscountyherald.com
Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas
Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
