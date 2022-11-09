ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Comments / 2

exwldr
3d ago

Property Taxes are Already too High Senior's and Retiree's are being Forced out of Their own Homes due to Taxes!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lancaster Farming

Chester County Township Approves Tax Increase to Buy Crebilly Farm

Residents of Westtown Township, Chester County, have voted to raise taxes to acquire a 206-acre historical farm property. The referendum, approved in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election, capped a yearslong effort to prevent Crebilly Farm from being developed. Two-thirds of voters supported the referendum. The vote was 4,001 to 1,926,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WHYY

‘The status quo has not worked’: Chester’s receiver files for bankruptcy on behalf of the city

Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver for Chester, filed for bankruptcy Thursday on behalf of the cash-strapped city. The hope is Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code will give Chester protection against creditors while it seeks to fix its growing debts. Doweary’s projections have the city falling into a $46.5 million deficit in 2023 — $39.8 million can be attributed to past due pension payments alone.
CHESTER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas

Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy