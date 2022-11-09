Read full article on original website
Man City 1-2 Brentford: Player ratings as Ivan Toney double sinks Cityzens
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's defeat against Brentford.
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge to undergo large development changes
Chelsea are considering the options for Stamford Bridge redevelopment and assembling team of experts.
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Is Harry Maguire playing today? Latest Manchester United injury news
Harry Maguire is in contention to start for the first time
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
England 4-0 Japan: Player ratings as Lionesses record emphatic friendly victory
England are one game away from going the entirety of 2022 unbeaten after a 4-0 victory over Japan in their penultimate match of the year.
Brighton considering Shakhtar Donetsk players in New Year
Brighton looks at January options and it could mean a raid on Shakhtar Donetsk.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton
Why Kyle Walker received England call-up but not Reece James despite both having injuries
England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed why Kyle Walker was named in his 26-player World Cup squad ahead of Reece James despite both coming off the back of injuries.
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as United win second-half thriller
Manchester United saw off Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.
Eddie Howe admits England World Cup star could miss final Newcastle game
Eddie Howe admits one of England's World Cup call-ups may miss Newcastle's final Premier League game through illness.
Transfer rumours: Maguire to leave Man Utd; Arsenal make Mudryk bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Maguire, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Endrick, Memphis Depay & more.
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV & live stream.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
Poland World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Previewing Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
The 25 best right wingers in world football - ranked
The best right wingers in world football, including Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Antony and more.
