Elon Musk told Twitter staff Thursday to brace for "difficult times ahead" and warned that the company could go bankrupt if it doesn't find new ways of making money. Speaking at an all-employee meeting on Thursday, Musk said Twitter was losing money and that "bankruptcy isn't out of the question," according to reporting from Platformer and Bloomberg.
Musk warns Twitter employees of difficult times ahead, imposes drastic changes
New Twitter owner Elon Musk warns employees of difficult times ahead after slashing half the company's workforce and ordering remote employees to return to the office or risk losing their jobs. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett are joined by J.D. Durkin, host of "TheStreet" to discuss.
