Warzone 2 Pre-Load Times Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an upcoming pre-loading time, while Warzone servers will temporarily close soon. Here's everything you need to know about these dates.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Warzone Legacy: How Does it Work?

With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 less than eight days away, Activision has launched a new way for longtime players to celebrate and chronicle their achievements in the original Warzone experience — Warzone Legacy. As seen with other competitive titles such as Valorant, as well as...
Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Information Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode offers a new experience that branches out from its classic battle royale gameplay. From its release date to its narrative-driven gameplay, here's everything you need to know about DMZ mode. When Is DMZ Mode Coming Out?. DMZ mode will be released on...
No Supported DXGI Adapter Was Found MW2: How to Fix

Is the pesky "No supported DXGI adapter" issue preventing you from accessing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?. Modern Warfare 2 has seen its fair share of launch issues ranging from bugged game mechanics to reoccurring game-crashing scenarios. Recently, Beenox announced that the Game Ready Drivers for Modern Warfare 2 were available and they would provide multiple improvements to the game.
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed

Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
