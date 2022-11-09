Read full article on original website
How Many Odin’s Ravens Are There in God of War Ragnarök?
Odin's Ravens have returned in God of War Ragnarök and we've managed to find out how many are hidden throughout the game.
How to Absorb Attacks in God of War Ragnarök
Here's a breakdown of how to absorb attacks in God of War.
Can You Sell Artifacts in God of War Ragnarök?
God of War Ragnarök is filled with collectibles such as Artifacts that flesh out its world, but players are wondering if they can sell these items once they are found.
How to Defeat Fiske in God of War Ragnarök
Fiske is a miniboss in God of War Ragnarök who Kratos will face in Vanaheim. Here's how to defeat him.
How to Charge Up Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarök
The Blades of Chaos have returned with more abilities in God of War Ragnarök. These flame covered short swords have a new way to charge up, so, for players having trouble, look for no further.
Who Does Deborah Ann Woll Voice in God of War Ragnarök?
Deborah Ann Woll voices a new featured character in God of War Ragnarok.
How to Reach the Final Door in The Applecore: God of War Ragnarök
The search for Tyr in God of War Ragnarök leads Kratos and Atreus to The Applecore mine, but the final door is out of reach.
Where to Find Odin's Raven in Jarnsmida Pitmines: God of War Ragnarök
Here's a breakdown of where to find one of Odin's ravens in the Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarök.
God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Settings: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the accessibility features in God of War Ragnarök.
Warzone 2 Pre-Load Times Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an upcoming pre-loading time, while Warzone servers will temporarily close soon. Here's everything you need to know about these dates.
Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 roadmap.
How Does the Interrogation Feature Work in Warzone 2 and DMZ?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 primed to headline Activision's "new era" of the franchise, it appears Infinity Ward is adding a fun feature seen in other popular shooters — Interrogation. Here's a breakdown of how the Interrogation system works in Warzone 2 and DMZ. How Does the Interrogation...
Warzone Legacy: How Does it Work?
With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 less than eight days away, Activision has launched a new way for longtime players to celebrate and chronicle their achievements in the original Warzone experience — Warzone Legacy. As seen with other competitive titles such as Valorant, as well as...
Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Information Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode offers a new experience that branches out from its classic battle royale gameplay. From its release date to its narrative-driven gameplay, here's everything you need to know about DMZ mode. When Is DMZ Mode Coming Out?. DMZ mode will be released on...
How to Get Evil Dead: The Game for Free
Here's a breakdown of how to get Evil Dead: The Game for free.
Pokémon Home Scarlet and Violet Updates Slated for Early 2023
Pokémon Home will receive an update in early 2023 that will bring statistics and compatibility with the Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
No Supported DXGI Adapter Was Found MW2: How to Fix
Is the pesky "No supported DXGI adapter" issue preventing you from accessing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?. Modern Warfare 2 has seen its fair share of launch issues ranging from bugged game mechanics to reoccurring game-crashing scenarios. Recently, Beenox announced that the Game Ready Drivers for Modern Warfare 2 were available and they would provide multiple improvements to the game.
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
