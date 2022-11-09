ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?

Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
FanSided

NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine

Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why    appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
The Spun

2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
FanSided

NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole

Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
The Spun

Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
People

Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35

"Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed," his brother, David, wrote on Facebook British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35. Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions. According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our...
racer.com

Jr III Racing preparing for two-car LMP3 effort

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team Jr III Racing is preparing to take on an additional LMP3 entry in the 2023 season as it winds down its Prototype Challenge program. The team has recently acquired another Ligier JS P320 and have the staff and equipment in place to manage two...
