"Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed," his brother, David, wrote on Facebook British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35. Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions. According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our...

2 DAYS AGO