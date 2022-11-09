Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine
Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why
Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Petty GMS Motorsports looking to add Jimmie Johnson to team name in 2023
Petty GMS Motorsports is looking to add Jimmie Johnson to the team name after the seven-time champion officially became a co-owner last week.
Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death
Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35
"Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed," his brother, David, wrote on Facebook British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35. Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions. According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Jr III Racing preparing for two-car LMP3 effort
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team Jr III Racing is preparing to take on an additional LMP3 entry in the 2023 season as it winds down its Prototype Challenge program. The team has recently acquired another Ligier JS P320 and have the staff and equipment in place to manage two...
Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners
Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill says a favorite interview technique of reporters also works quite well in negotiations. The post Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Raiders and Colts NFL Week 10 game to be shut out of California TV markets?
Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. PST Sunday.
