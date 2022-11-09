ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater vote has some thinking: City can ‘act like Scientology isn’t there’

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMQ5a_0j51hn2i00
An aerial view from Drew Street looking south down N Fort Harrison Avenue towards downtown Clearwater on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

With companies tied to the Church of Scientology holding onto dozens of prominent downtown parcels and keeping them vacant, residents this week voted to do something drastic with land the public controls.

The approval on Tuesday of a referendum to sell two city-owned bluff parcels and launch a $400 million redevelopment project means the downtown waterfront is the closest it’s ever been to a dramatic rebirth.

The plan aims to bring up to 600 apartments, a 158-room hotel and a half dozen restaurants and retail spots along the city’s pristine bluff. All of that will border the 22-acre city-owned waterfront, where an $84 million renovation is underway to create a 4,000-seat covered amphitheater, a plaza, garden, bayfront promenade, playground and splash pad by June.

What will happen to about 160 parcels within walking distance that are tied to Scientology is unclear. But the waterfront park and bluff developments have the potential to serve as a regional destination on their own despite surrounding unknowns.

The Scientology parcels have been purchased in cash deals totaling $120 million over the last five years, and are serving as leverage for the church as it works with the city on a land swap that has yet to materialize.

“I sort of see it like they were quietly trying to buy up downtown, and for the most part succeeding, but I think with an effort like what we voted on yesterday this is a real opportunity for the city and the people to take back their waterfront area,” said resident John Griffin, 59.

Adrienne Archer, 65, normally meets with friends in Dunedin or visits one of many restaurants in downtown Safety Harbor. But she said she will spend time in downtown Clearwater when there is a waterfront park to enjoy. She can picture watching the Florida Orchestra in the amphitheater and visiting a fancy hotel with restaurants on the bluff.

”Even if we just act like Scientology isn’t there and just drive through and have that area down there on the waterfront, it can be nice,” Archer said.

Scientology spokesman Ben Shaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment about plans for the surrounding properties.

Mayor Frank Hibbard acknowledged the “unusual dynamics” that make up downtown Clearwater but said he’s hopeful “the critical mass” created by the bluff and waterfront will compel broader changes.

Most of the roughly 160 parcels purchased in the last five years are owned by limited liability companies managed by Scientology parishioners, not the church itself. That means the companies are paying property taxes on the land but not receiving economic benefits with vacant buildings and lots.

“I’ve got to believe at some point the market works or the carrying costs become too much, not for the church, but for their parishioners,” Hibbard said. “Property values are probably going to continue to rise in downtown because this is going to be a catalyst, and I just can’t understand having underperforming assets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0j51hn2i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2cSa_0j51hn2i00
Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige appears in a 2018 video promoting a church streaming service. Miscavige has been in talks with the city for a land swap downtown. [ YouTube ]

In February, Scientology leader David Miscavige announced to City Manager Jon Jennings that renovations would go forward on three Cleveland Street buildings controlled by parishioners. Jennings described it as a show of “good faith” as the two discussed a potential land swap.

So far, a building permit has been applied for renovations on only one property. Negotiations for the swap have stalled as the two could not agree on terms.

Council member Mark Bunker said development expected from the bluff referendum’s passage could help dilute vacant properties outside the city’s control and provide more support to the existing business owners trying to make it work downtown. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is building a transit center on Myrtle Avenue. The city is completing an overhaul of the stretch of Cleveland Street near Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

“The important thing is people should come downtown and not worry about Scientology at all,” Bunker said. “Miscavige is far more worried about us than we should be of him. This will work itself out.”

Comments / 9

bella
3d ago

So sad y’all voted to destroy what’s left over of a nightmare already…. Where’s all that traffic going to go. And the sewage? Vacant strip malls everywhere do something with that. You drive through Florida and it’s like it can’t decide what to be…

Reply
4
Jenn
3d ago

They should move all those brainwashed robots in their shiny vests and pants to a deserted island somewhere. Then revamp Clrwtr!!

Reply(1)
5
Tedderman johns
1d ago

How can they do that when they can't tax half their real estate because it's owned by the Land Developers masquerading as a religion?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg landlords now must give tenants written notices of rent increases

ST. PETERSBURG — Landlords who plan on increasing rent more than 5% must give written, advance notice to the tenant or face a fine, according to a new city ordinance. The City Council voted Thursday on the new rule. Landlords must give 60 days notice for leases one year or longer, 30 days notice for three months to a year, or 21 days notice for a month-to-month lease. If not, they could be fined $300 for the first offense and $500 for any subsequent offenses.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Get Ready for the Future Look of Downtown Clearwater!

Two-thirds of Clearwater voters decided to vote “Yes” on a Nov. 8 referendum to allow the sale of two parcels to bring apartments, a hotel and retail apace to the waterfront Bluff properties adjacent to Coachmen Park. This sale will allow project partners, Gotham Organization and The DeNunzio...
Tampa Bay Times

$200M apartment and hotel project planned for this growing Tampa neighborhood

A $200 million development slated for downtown Tampa will add apartments, hotel rooms, stores and restaurants to a burgeoning section of the city. Miami-based developer LD&D unveiled plans this week to build a 28-story, 365-unit luxury apartment building in Tampa’s Encore redevelopment district. Located at 1101 East Harrison St. the project will also include a 178-key hotel, 32,500 square feet of ground floor retail and a 586-space parking podium.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Influx Of Apartments Good News For Job Seekers?

When District 2 Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore argued for his apartment moratorium, he promised people that there were more than enough multi-family projects coming. He was opposed to land zoned for commercial and retail being turned into land slated for sprawling apartment complexes, saying there were plenty of entitlements for multi-family projects already in existence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space

Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay

During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Riverview founder Benjamin Moody stands tall in bronze

On grand display at the entrance to the much-anticipated Pebble Creek conservation park in Riverview is a statute of the town’s founder, Benjamin Moody. The statute sits in the center of the traffic circle roundabout that gives entrance to the 27-acre conservation park, which features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas

St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Happening this weekend

Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Nicole knocks out power to thousands in Tampa Bay and across Florida

Nicole has knocked out power to more than 200,000 people in Florida, including tens of thousands of customers in the Tampa Bay area. As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy was reporting close to 100,000 customers without power statewide, mostly on the east coast and in central Florida. About 15,000 of them were in Pinellas County and about another 2,000 were in Pasco County.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy