New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City-area hospital will have a new tradition to honor parents and the babies born at the hospital.

Visitors and patients at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas may soon hear “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” playing through the hospital’s overhead system.

The song signifies the arrival of a baby at the hospital.

Overland Park Regional says the baby’s mother pushes a button to play the song while leaving the labor and delivery unit and moving into a postpartum room.

“… it is an exciting time to implement a new kind of birth announcement – one designed to inspire a spirit of hope, optimism, encouragement and wellness for our patients, their family and friends as well as our staff and visitors,” said Overland Park Reginal Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Sogard.

According to Sogard, Overland Park Regional Medical Center staff already delivered nearly 2,500 babies so far this year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.