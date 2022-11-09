ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles

SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers

SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Curated boxes from San Antonio artisans delivered to your front door

Shop local and support San Antonio artisans with ‘By Bluebonnet.’ They create boxes filled with goodies from local artisans. Each box is carefully curated to bring you the best of San Antonio small business products handmade and homemade locally to your doorstep. Each purchase you make directly gives back to our community and supports families.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo

UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities

On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Is your career recession-proof?

Everyone is becoming more affected by the economy, some experts have said a "mild" recession is possible in the next year. With people tightening their wallets, does that mean a career change could be possible?. Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO Adrian Lopez says the current state of unemployment is 3.5%, "which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals

SAN ANTONIO — City council has been rocked not only by Councilman Clayton Perry's arrest but also by a no-confidence vote against District One Councilman Mario Bravo. Hours after District One Councilman Bravo was censured and on the receiving end of a no-confidence vote District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
news4sanantonio.com

Inflation hits the Thanksgiving table

"Everything is so expensive," says Sylvia Zapata, describing her budgeting plan of no more than $100 for Thanksgiving grocery shopping. One of the biggest expenses will come from most centerpieces of a Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey. That's due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in several bird flocks this past year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

