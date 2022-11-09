Read full article on original website
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is always a momentous occasion at San Antonio College with its 1,200 students who have ties to the military. The college uses its state-of-the-art Victory Center - regarded as the best veterans center on any Texas campus - to honor former miiltary members on their special day.
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
Curated boxes from San Antonio artisans delivered to your front door
Shop local and support San Antonio artisans with ‘By Bluebonnet.’ They create boxes filled with goodies from local artisans. Each box is carefully curated to bring you the best of San Antonio small business products handmade and homemade locally to your doorstep. Each purchase you make directly gives back to our community and supports families.
UTSA hosts Louisiana Tech Saturday as they look to extend 6-game winning streak
SAN ANTONIO - No break for the UTSA Roadrunners as they host Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome on Saturday. The Roadrunners (7-2 overall, 5-0 conference) are on a six-game winning streak and sit alone atop the Conference USA standings at 5-0. They defeated UAB 44-38 in double overtime last week in Birmingham, Ala.
H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
Every San Antonio Public Library member has access to streaming service, Kanopy
SAN ANTONIO - All San Antonio Public Library card holders now have access to a new streaming service called Kanopy. Kanopy is available on multiple platforms, including desktops and laptops, mobile devices, smart TV’s, and streaming devices. To start using Kanopy, San Antonio Public Library users will need to...
Freeze Warning being issued for Hill Country from late tonight through Sunday morning
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is going to be just as cold as Saturday, especially in the Hill Country. Due to the extreme temperature drop, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Hill Country from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark. Some areas...
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
Salvation Army's annual 'Angel Tree Program' to support children in need
SAN ANTONIO – Salvation Army has started its annual, ‘Angel Tree Adoptions.’. The program's goal is to make sure children in eligible families have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. About 4500 local children qualify for this year’s program. Angel trees will be in malls...
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
Is your career recession-proof?
Everyone is becoming more affected by the economy, some experts have said a "mild" recession is possible in the next year. With people tightening their wallets, does that mean a career change could be possible?. Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO Adrian Lopez says the current state of unemployment is 3.5%, "which...
Man shot several times during fight among groups of people in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot several times after an altercation in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Alamo Street near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police said two groups of people were arguing after leaving a bar when someone pulled out a...
City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals
SAN ANTONIO — City council has been rocked not only by Councilman Clayton Perry's arrest but also by a no-confidence vote against District One Councilman Mario Bravo. Hours after District One Councilman Bravo was censured and on the receiving end of a no-confidence vote District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Inflation hits the Thanksgiving table
"Everything is so expensive," says Sylvia Zapata, describing her budgeting plan of no more than $100 for Thanksgiving grocery shopping. One of the biggest expenses will come from most centerpieces of a Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey. That's due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in several bird flocks this past year.
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
One Year Later: Woman shot in face at Quarry finds inspiration from other trauma survivors
SAN ANTONIO - One year after she was pistol-whipped, shot in the face and left for dead during an attempted carjacking at the Alamo Quarry Market, a young San Antonio woman is crediting another high-profile trauma survivor with helping her finally begin to heal her emotional wounds. "There are so...
