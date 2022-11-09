Read full article on original website
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
honolulumagazine.com
The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots
The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Weeklong birthday celebration for King Kalakaua
King David Kalakaua's birthday is coming up and the Iolani Palace is holding a weeklong celebration in honor of him.
honolulumagazine.com
Nami Kaze’s New Izakaya Style Dinner Is One of Honolulu’s Best
Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Honolulu Night Market returning to Our Kaka‘ako
Whether this will be your first time stopping by or you have been waiting for this night market to come back, organizers said you won't want to miss out.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans
Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Waipahu walkout music
In this week's Pop Quiz, members of Waipahu's football team get asked what their wrestling walkout songs would be.
KHON2
Island Slipper’s Weekend Sale Starts Nov. 11th
The Made in Hawaii Festival is happening this weekend at Ala Moana Center and Island Slipper is celebrating with a weekend sale. Also, on the third floor of Ala Moana Center, Island Slipper is just steps away and you can walk back in a great new pair of Island Slippers.
Oahu bakeshops to check out for Vanilla Cupcake Day
Yelp came out with their list of top cupcake shops on Oahu to check out.
From functioning alcoholic to ultramarathon runner
Anthony Murata describes himself as a functioning alcoholic who turned his life around. Now, he's embarking on an ambitious mission to help others struggling with addiction.
KITV.com
Hundreds of volunteers to use Genki Balls to clean up Oahu's Ala Wai
Japanese tourists will help clean up the Ala Wai using Genki Balls. It's all a part of an effort to have visitors make the islands better during their stay. Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal. Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019,...
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Free tree giveaway this weekend in Mānoa
But throughout this month, there are still tree and plant giveaways scheduled giving you the chance to take home some plants and some trees home for free so you can benefit from them.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
KITV.com
Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
Rising Star: Campbell’s Tana Togafau-Tavui
Campbell's Tana Togafau-Tavui is this week's Rising Star.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 10–16
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The former UH football player turned comedian has been selling out show after show. The rising funnyman is known for his riffs on local people and life in Hawai‘i. Read our recent feature on him. (link to article) Nov. 12...
