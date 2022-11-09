ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

honolulumagazine.com

The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots

The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Nami Kaze’s New Izakaya Style Dinner Is One of Honolulu’s Best

Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans

Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Slipper’s Weekend Sale Starts Nov. 11th

The Made in Hawaii Festival is happening this weekend at Ala Moana Center and Island Slipper is celebrating with a weekend sale. Also, on the third floor of Ala Moana Center, Island Slipper is just steps away and you can walk back in a great new pair of Island Slippers.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 10–16

Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The former UH football player turned comedian has been selling out show after show. The rising funnyman is known for his riffs on local people and life in Hawai‘i. Read our recent feature on him. (link to article) Nov. 12...
HONOLULU, HI

