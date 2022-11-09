Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on NH’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
WMTW
Pipe failure forces road closure in Bath
BATH, Maine — A failed pipe has prompted the emergency closure of a state road in West Bath. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the pipe failed near the center of the road close to New Meadows Road. According to a DOT social media post, repairs were already...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
mainebiz.biz
Developer Mark McClure turns to ‘build to rent’ concept for a Portland townhouse development
Developer Mark McClure recently broke ground on an $21.5 million, 45-unit condo project in Cumberland Foreside. The Mark, as it will be known, is expected to offer units in the $450,000 to $750,000 range and will be available in 15 months. DeStefano & Associates Inc., which is based in Portsmouth,...
Three women elected to Maine Legislature are making history
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine State Legislature has been elected this week, including six people of color now serving in Augusta. Some of them are making history. "I cannot emphasize enough that our government reflect the people it's serving," Mana Abdi, state representative-elect from Lewiston said. Abdi's family...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
Comments / 0