Galesburg, IL

Final Sandburg Songbag Concert features Charlie Hayes

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series comes to a close on Sunday, November 13 with a performance by Charlie Hayes at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site, 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg.

Charlie Hays (Courtesy Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

A singer, songwriter, teacher and recording artist with The Night Life Band, Hayes makes his living as a professional musician. His set will include classic songs on acoustic guitar and piano. The performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg starting at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.

The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Sandburg site. Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs and the concert series takes its name from Sandburg’s book “The American Songbag” published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information on Carl Sandburg, click here .

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

