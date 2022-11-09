ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court sends animal cruelty case back to Putnam County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Supreme Court is sending an animal cruelty case back to Putnam County Circuit Court after a livestock owner’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling. Harlee Beasley was charged with animal cruelty in February 2020 after the Putnam County humane officer searched her...
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
