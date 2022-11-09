Read full article on original website
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals
SAN ANTONIO — City council has been rocked not only by Councilman Clayton Perry's arrest but also by a no-confidence vote against District One Councilman Mario Bravo. Hours after District One Councilman Bravo was censured and on the receiving end of a no-confidence vote District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
NEISD bus routes are expected to be up to 75 minutes late
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple NEISD bus routes have been delayed up to 75 minutes due to drivers calling in sick. Aubrey Chancellor, from NEISD, released the following statement below regarding the issue:. “Yes, as you know, school districts have already been dealing with a shortageand today, we had several...
UTSA dominates Louisiana Tech 51-7 for their seventh straight win
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
UTSA hosts Louisiana Tech Saturday as they look to extend 6-game winning streak
SAN ANTONIO - No break for the UTSA Roadrunners as they host Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome on Saturday. The Roadrunners (7-2 overall, 5-0 conference) are on a six-game winning streak and sit alone atop the Conference USA standings at 5-0. They defeated UAB 44-38 in double overtime last week in Birmingham, Ala.
Man shot several times during fight among groups of people in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot several times after an altercation in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Alamo Street near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police said two groups of people were arguing after leaving a bar when someone pulled out a...
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
Every San Antonio Public Library member has access to streaming service, Kanopy
SAN ANTONIO - All San Antonio Public Library card holders now have access to a new streaming service called Kanopy. Kanopy is available on multiple platforms, including desktops and laptops, mobile devices, smart TV’s, and streaming devices. To start using Kanopy, San Antonio Public Library users will need to...
Holiday season illuminates at the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – They're bigger, brighter, and wilder than ever - Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is returning to the San Antonio Zoo!. Starting on Nov. 19, guests will be able to experience new realms, festive photo ops, immersive light shows, and displays, along with animal interactions you can't find anywhere else!
Breakdown of Councilman Clayton Perry police body cam video after drunken hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - More information has surfaced about a hit-and-run wreck allegedly caused by Councilman Clayton Perry. San Antonio Police Department released on Thursday body cam video that shows Perry disheveled and confused. OFFICER: "Your name Clayton?" PERRY: "Yeah." OFFICER: "Mkay. Do you realize you were potentially involved in...
Disabled postal workers claim they're being forced to park farther away
SAN ANTONIO – Controversy swirls at San Antonio’s mail processing plant as disabled workers say they’re being forced to park farther away while their supervisors get prime spots. The Trouble Shooters took the concerns straight to postal management who didn’t have much to say in response to...
Curated boxes from San Antonio artisans delivered to your front door
Shop local and support San Antonio artisans with ‘By Bluebonnet.’ They create boxes filled with goodies from local artisans. Each box is carefully curated to bring you the best of San Antonio small business products handmade and homemade locally to your doorstep. Each purchase you make directly gives back to our community and supports families.
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6 p.m. tonight as cold front moves in
SAN ANTONIO - A big weather day with wild changes as a strong cold front arrives. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for the San Antonio area. The morning is starting off pretty cloudy and there's a very small rain chance. Temperatures will be mild to start and will climb into the lower and mid 70s before noon. A strong cold front will push in across Bexar County between 11am to 2pm and will be followed by a good 15 to 20-degree drop in temperatures with gusty north winds. Gusts will be in the 25-35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area.
Freeze Warning being issued for Hill Country from late tonight through Sunday morning
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is going to be just as cold as Saturday, especially in the Hill Country. Due to the extreme temperature drop, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Hill Country from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark. Some areas...
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
Is your career recession-proof?
Everyone is becoming more affected by the economy, some experts have said a "mild" recession is possible in the next year. With people tightening their wallets, does that mean a career change could be possible?. Workforce Solutions Alamo CEO Adrian Lopez says the current state of unemployment is 3.5%, "which...
Two men, two juveniles arrested during drug bust on East Side
SAN ANTONIO -- A joint operation led to the arrest of two men and two juveniles following a bust at a drug house on the East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced. Jonathan Franklin-Ross, 20, and Vanel Deshawn Durst, 19, were arrested Tuesday morning at a home at...
